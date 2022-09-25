Who is responsible for change?
I spent 25 years in sales and marketing and during that time I was involved in developing the advertising programs used by major companies in the senior housing industry.
Updated: September 25, 2022 @ 3:56 am
We were required by law, to represent the ethnicity of the population we were advertising to. In many cases, if the Black or Hispanic population was over 10%, we would make sure our advertising represented that part of the population. In many cases, our display ads would picture two white people and one Black or Hispanic.
Did the laws change? If you’ve watched any television over the past year or two, the commercials played over and over by many major companies feature almost entirely Black actors. In fact, if you didn’t know the population of Blacks in this country is only 12-14%, you would think the United States was predominately Black.
Is this legal? Who makes these decisions?
It’s 7:30 a.m. and I just watched my favorite television show for the last 20 minutes or so. In that time frame, there were 13 commercials. Eleven featured all-Black actors, and the other two included Blacks and whites.
And what about mixed marriages? Many of the commercials feature mixed race couples as though that is the norm in this country. However, mixed marriages represent only 1% of all married couples.
To confuse the issue even more, Hispanics actually make up close to 17% of the population. Why aren’t they fairly represented? What about Asians, Muslims and American Indians? Or even Eskimos.
This country is changing in many ways, particularly over the last couple of years. My question is, who’s responsible? Corporate America? The media? The current administration?
Don Norton
Sebring
