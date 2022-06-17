Who is responsible?
Last Friday, I read a letter I the paper titled “Suggestions to prevent mass shootings.” There were a number of items in the article that I would take exception to, but one of the suggestions, in particular, especially offended me.
The writer suggested that “the gun dealer should pay the families of the SunTrust 5 for the lost (should be loss) of their loved ones,” has to be one of the dumbest things I have ever heard.
I am familiar with the gun shop that sold Xaver the gun. I know the owners and many of the employees. They are fine people, just trying to run a business and make a living. I have purchased several handguns and rifles from them, and they follow the letter of the law to a T.
Anyone attempting to purchase a firearm is required to undergo a background check through the Federal Firearms Licensee. If they are approved, then and only then can they complete a purchase. If they are declined, no purchase is allowed.
Law-abiding citizens like myself buy firearms every day, from thousands of different gun stores, all over the country. The staff in these stores are required to make sure everyone goes through this background check before they can buy a gun.
And by the way, it is a felony to lie on this form. (Unless of course, your name is Hunter Biden, alleged to have given false information to the ATF). Not telling the truth can land you in jail for up to 10 years along with a fine of up to $250,000.
To consider holding an employee of the gun company, someone who was just doing their job, responsible for the death(s) caused by that firearm is ridiculous.
Why not hold the federal government, the ATF responsible? They approved his application.
What’s next? Holding car dealers responsible for folks they sell a car to that have an accident resulting in someone’s death?
I understand, we all want to hold someone responsible. Someone accountable for the horrible atrocities committed in this country.
But the responsible party is the one who pulled the trigger.
Don Norton
Sebring