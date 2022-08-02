Who isn’t and why aren’t they watching?
I reside in Reflections on Silver Lake across from South Florida State College. Truckers are appreciated for what they do to keep our country running. They are not appreciated for using College Drive as a shortcut to Panther Parkway or from there to U.S. 27. There is a designated truck route for them.
Highlands County Sheriff’s Office could post a vehicle on each end. They could stop loads of rebar going through the two-lane road or trucks loaded coming to 27. Someone is going to have a very serious accident that can be prevented. The need to have the road reconstructed from heavy trucks would be avoided.
I have written more than a month ago to the Highlands County Board of Commissioners and not received a response. Proper ‘No Thru Trucks Allowed’ signs should be placed on each end. Tickets should be given with heavy fines. We need to be proactive to save injuries and lives before it is too late. Thank you.