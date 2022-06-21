Whose freedom counts?
When I read in the paper that 44% of Republicans believe that Americans simply have to put up with mass shootings so that gun owners may have their “freedom,” I simply felt like crying.
It seems as if they only believe in one thing in our Constitution and that is that there can be no limitations on the kinds of guns or the amount of ammunition a gun lover can acquire.
They tell women that they have no freedom over their own body and pretend that they care so, so much for the unborn, but yet they have no empathy for the 100 people who die every day from gun violence.
Did you know that when the NRA held its meeting in Texas right after the Ulvade shooting that its members mocked and ridiculed the people who gathered outside to protest the school shooting that occurred nearby? (People who had lost loved ones just a few days before.) There were even NRA members who say that the Ulvade didn’t happen. Members of that organization plus Republicans in power in Texas say that grieving families have no right to know what actually happened that awful day.
The Republicans have “freedom” to carry weapons of war and unlimited ammunition, while the rest of us lose our freedom to feel safe.
There are 20 million AR 15’s in our country. Republicans say that they need them to kill prairie dogs, rabbits, and squirrels. Can’t imagine what one of these guns would do to that kind of animal when school children who were killed by an AR 15 could only be identified by their sneakers.
What about freedom for people who don’t depend on guns to feel safe?
Millie Grime
Sebring