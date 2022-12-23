Why a six-month wait?
According to most health care providers, women should have yearly mammograms. In some areas, you even get reminder letters. With that being said, you make your call when your reminder letter comes (October) and you ask for an appointment for your month (December), which will be within one year. You are asked which location would you like, the hospital or the other location, and whether or not it is diagnostic or just a yearly. You give them your choice and you wait for the date in the month you need it in. But that is where the joy or ease of scheduling the appointment ends.
What you hear next is the first available will be March of 2023 for (one facility) and April of 2023 for the hospital. I asked her to repeat it. Then I asked if the six-month wait is because of COVID and the girl claims it is just that busy and of course COVID, too. I state in my rather upset voice that this facility should be working seven days a week to catch up on the yearly examines. I also asked if this was diagnostic, when would be the next available appointment. The reply was late December.
So, the next question was, is this facility putting women’s health issues on a back burner? Of course, there was no answer. I tell the girl thank you, but I will call the first of the year for a December date.
So, my question I ask myself is, has there been anyone else told that they would have to wait six months for an appointment? What is the problem? Could it be staffing? Could it be that the hospital has reallocated resources to other areas? Or are these tests not a big money maker?
What else is falling behind or not being addressed. I suppose I could go somewhere else, but why do I as a paying customer, have to make changes. It is time the big profit-making institutions change their ways to accommodate the patients. What a concept. I hope that when I call in January, I can get an appointment for December of the same year.