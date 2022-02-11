Why sell romance?
The day after Christmas, I walked into the store expecting to find half-price Christmas candy. Instead, I saw an entire aisle of Valentine’s Day candy, stuffed animals, and other sundry items.
What is it about romance that retailers think we need to be reminded of its importance? Restaurants, florists, chocolatiers, and greeting card purveyors all clamor for our business.
Men think romance is the same as sex. Since this is their notion, their gifts revolve around that desire. Getting their loved ones undergarments that heighten men’s fantasies or satin sheets where traction is non-existent are examples of their offerings. They could attain their goal much quicker and with less monetary expense by merely helping with the chores that are handled by their significant other. An example might be washing and vacuuming her car.
For women, romance is seen as a special treat in giving and receiving. She may spend hours and a trip to the liquor store for Amaretto to make beautiful pink-frosted, heart-shaped, cut-out cookies to treat her man, only to have the wind taken from her sails when he says, “These are okay, but you know I prefer chocolate chip.” He will not understand why he got the cold shoulder in his connubial efforts.
My mom always gave us a small gift for Valentine’s, and I have continued this tradition with my son. When his girlfriend saw that I sent him a Valentine’s gift, she sneered at it and said she thought it was weird. He replied, “She always sends me skimpy clothing to show that she loves me.” He took his time opening the package with a smirk on his face. They have been together a long time now, and each year they both look forward to opening their new socks.
Eleanor Chilson
Sebring