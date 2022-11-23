Why the attack on an industry?
“Who, What, When, Where, Why?” I read Tom Mendel’s criticism of the Sebring CRA. OK, so it ends up I had 1 1/2 hours on my hands Sunday morning. What else would I do? You, me at 10 years, could have done what I did with a computer.
Who: Tom Mendel, it appears over the years is a very accomplished gentleman. Enough said. You take it from there. Locally he and his wife have dabbled in history and there are several ‘Sunbiz’ notations credited to their names. One “___counsulting.com” and its webpage appears to deal with the “Building Industry and Real Estate”. A “developer” attacking the industry to what end?
Next stop was the Sebring CRA. Quite frankly I had never heard of any of those folks. But, the 10-year-old in me “highlighted and right clicked” on each one. Honestly, on the surface, the four appeared accomplished in their own right. According to the CRA website, one is running on “borrowed time” (expired term)?
Back to Tom, who is interested in building, real estate, history and low and behold one of those unnamed properties he is questioning is connected to “burlesque.” I personally have no problem with “burlesque.” Maybe it’s that persistent “fantasy” at 74 years of age that if only Cher would have dumped Sonny for me.
If you see a “short, fat, bald man” on the Sebring Circle selling “terrible crying towels,” it’s me. They have their “shtick” and I have mine.
For me I had grandiose ideas of leasing a “soft ice cream’’ stand in Big Flats, New York, half-way between Elmira and Corning, back in 1972 down the road from a lumber yard where I was the assistant manager. Hurricane Agnes had other ideas. Seems to me hurricanes have been following me for the past 50 years? … Cue, “Theme from Jaws”.