The US government spent $875 billion on Medicare in 2021. This is the gross spending.
When you figure in $179 billion in premiums paid by recipients, net Medicare spending is $696 billion (usgovernmentspending.com) There is no hard figure for the cost of Medicare fraud, but by some estimates it is almost 10% of net spending. This is clearly unacceptable. What is being done about it?
In 1996, during the Clinton Administration, Congress set an annual budget of $114 million for the FBI to investigate health care fraud. In 2005, the Government Accountability Office reported to Congress that this money had been “diverted” to other projects so that little was accomplished. This is from David Cay Johnston’s book, “Free Lunch.” The FBI director at the time was Robert Mueller, appointed by George W. Bush in 2001, so the Bush Administration must take some responsibility for this.
There were major prosecutions for health care fraud during the Obama Administration. Philip Esforme owned a chain of nursing homes in Illinois and Florida. Prosecutors say that fraud by Esforme cost Medicare $1.3 billion. He was arrested and detained in 2016, convicted in 2019, and sentenced to 20 years in prison.
Donald Trump commuted Esforme’s sentence on Dec. 22, 2020, releasing him from prison. This isn’t the only commutation for someone convicted of Medicare fraud. Judith Negron was convicted of a $205 million scheme to defraud Medicare in 2011 and sentenced to 35 years in prison. Trump commuted her prison term and her term of supervised release.
Under Joe Biden, the Justice Department is trying to bring Philip Esforme to trial again for six counts that the jury deadlocked on in 2019. Hopefully this will succeed.
Will Medicare dollars be there for you when you need them? Donald Trump obviously doesn’t care.