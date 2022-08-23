The US government spent $875 billion on Medicare in 2021. This is the gross spending.

When you figure in $179 billion in premiums paid by recipients, net Medicare spending is $696 billion (usgovernmentspending.com) There is no hard figure for the cost of Medicare fraud, but by some estimates it is almost 10% of net spending. This is clearly unacceptable. What is being done about it?

Recommended for you