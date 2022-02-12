Will pay forward for Walmart “angel”
Sometime after the first of January, I had an experience with another “angel” at Walmart. I checked out as usual by writing a check. The register refused it. It was close to $100 and I knew I had more than enough in my account to cover it.
My groceries were already bagged, so they sent me to Customer Service. While waiting in line, the lady ahead of me learned of my situation and pulled a $100 bill from her wallet and tried to give it to me. I insisted that I could not take it. But, she insisted that I could.
I started crying and hugged her, but I never got her name. I am 77 years old and nothing like that has ever happened to me. I never got her name and it has haunted me ever since.
I later learned that my checking account had been hacked. So to that wonderful “angel,” again, thank you. I will never forget you and I will pass it on.
Judy Wymer
Lorida