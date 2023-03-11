It started quietly enough, the governor’s displeasure with the passage of Amendment 4 (restoration of voting rights) of November 2018. In March of 2019, Ron DeSantis thumbed his nose at the Florida voters and stymied Amendment 4.
In 2016, State Prosecutor Andrew Warren was elected by the people but has since been fired by Mr. DeSantis for his refusal to prosecute abortion providers and those who provide transgender services. The courts ruled that DeSantis overstepped his boundaries but what not able to reinstate Warren to his post. That matter is now being presented before the State Supreme Court.