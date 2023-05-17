Woke means awake, aware, open minded
Since when are corporations not supposed to care about anything except making a profit? If you listen to DeSantis, you’d think that ‘woke’ corps (those who care about their employees and the environment) are evil and un-American. (Fact: In January, DeSantis and Trustees of the State Board of Administration (SBA) approved measures to protect Florida’s investments from woke environmental, social and corporate governance (ESG), ensuring that all investment decisions focus solely on maximizing the highest rate of return.) And how odd to take a positive term like ‘awake’ and turn it into a negative ‘woke’ just through repeating it often enough that it loses its meaning ...