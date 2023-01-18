Wonderful people
I have found that old age is not for sissies at age 89 heading toward 90. But, I have many people to thank for helping me.
I have found that old age is not for sissies at age 89 heading toward 90. But, I have many people to thank for helping me.
First of all I wish to thank my wife of 65 years, Mary Lou, for all she does for me; I love her with all my heart! Thank you to our daughters, Vanessa and Valerie and son Jay for the many things they do for us ... great loving and caring people!
I walk with a hiking stick; thanks to all the people who open doors for me.
Thank you Publix and Winn Dixie for providing the riding shopping carts ... what a blessing to me!
There are many wonderful and caring people in this world. Thank you.
Rev. Jerry R. McCauley
Lake Placid
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.