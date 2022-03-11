Work with our closest neighbor
So your government is debating whether it should continue buying Russian oil and gas and Saudi Arabian oil at world prices, when your closest neighbour [sic] and ally is sitting with millions of barrels in the ground unable to move it to you because you will not allow a pipeline to be expanded. And the oil that you are getting from Canada right now and would be getting more from Canada if you allowed it, would be cheaper than anything else that you could find to import.
You are talking to Venezuela (a Russian friend) about increasing production, and you may be rushing to get a deal with Iran on nuclear production capability, possibly a bad deal, just to get their production on world markets, but you won’t work with Canada.
Gary Furrie (retired colonel)
Avon Park