World War II happens only if Russia invades NATO nation
Responding to the letter “Caution, is America entering World War III?”
Not a civil war, Russia invaded a sovereign nation. A civil war is a war between citizens of the same country. The writer states that “America can be said to be the only financial supporter and exceeding the biggest supplier of weapons in this civil war (not a civil war) … Europe is hardly supporting it at all.” Two very incorrect statements, here’s why …
European institutions and countries have committed a combined 54.9 billion euros in aid to Ukraine, with Germany providing the highest amount. (Feb. 24, 2023, www.usnews.com). Germany is also sending Leopard 2 tanks (62 units) Poland is supplying Ukraine with MiG-29 fighter jets (March 15, 2023, www.alanticcouncil.org) Denmark, Norway, Sweden and Finland have increased their support for the defense of Ukraine.
But European (NATO) countries aren’t the only countries helping Ukraine. Canada, in fact as of 01/18/2023, Minister of Defense of Ukraine Oleksii Reznikov thanked Canadian Minister of National Defense Anita Anand. Expressed gratitude to Canada for more than 1 billion in military assistance, since February 2022. A supply of NASAMS (National Advanced Surface-to-Air Missile System) as well as highly mobile armored personnel vehicles, and protective military gear. Also training and education missions for Ukrainian servicemen under Operation UNIFIER. First launched in 2015 at the request of the Ukrainian government, and expanded to March 2025 (Feb. 14, 2023 www.canada.ca).
As to this developing into World War III only if Russia invades a NATO nation, Article 5 would apply, NATO allies see “an armed attack against one or more of them in Europe or North America shall be considered an attack against them all.” Thus, the only reason to send U.S. troops to fight a war in Europe would be if Russia attacks a NATO nation.
Nikita Khrushchev said, “We will take America without firing a shot. We do not have to invade the United States. We will bury you from within.”
Vladimir Putin is doing just that; he has his people in the U.S. They are telling Americans that Russia is not the U.S. enemy. That the U.S. must stop supplying Ukraine with money and military aid. And, dear reader, you know who these people are, you see them on the news and social media.
Letters to the editor are opinions, but opinions should be factual and not spreading inaccuracies.
Joseph Alviano
Sebring