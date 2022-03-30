Worley deserves another term
Debbie Worley, a long-time member of the Lake Placid Township Council, is seeking a well deserved additional term.
At the eight or nine meetings that I have attended, I have known her to be up to date and well prepared to discuss the issues. Her institutional memory is an asset to many discussions.
My relatives from Pennsylvania and New Jersey who visit annually have often commented on the improvements that make our town so nice and charming, a testament not only to Debbie Worley, but to her council colleagues and the administration.
She deserves and has earned your consideration when you vote on April 5.
Jack Culkin
Lake Placid