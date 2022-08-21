Information has surfaced in the last 10 days indicating that the CDC has changed its recommendations and, in effect, has admitted that they were wrong about the COVID-19 vaccines and that they have been wrong about the vaccines the entire time.
Matt Staver at Liberty Counsel says as follows: “The CDC changed its COVID recommendations last week, effectively admitting they are wrong about the shots as there is no need for them! They have always been wrong. Tens of thousands of Americans lost their jobs because the CDC, the FDA, Anthony Fauci and Joe Biden were wrong.”
Staver goes on to say: “The shot pushers in Washington, D.C., and around the country have been threatening people to get the jab, insisting that those who refused to take them were a danger to society and must be isolated. Multiple times, Joe Biden stated that employees who refuse the jabs should be fired. Public and private companies around the nation began to unlawfully fire religious adherents who refused to take the abortion linked COVID experimental drugs. Now, faced with mountains of undeniable scientific data, Joe Biden’s CDC is admitting what Liberty Counsel said all along — there should be no difference in treatment between the vaccinated and unvaccinated.
“Among other things, the CDC now says regardless of vaccination status:
- Quarantines are unnecessary.
- Six-foot social distancing is unnecessary.
- Daily testing for those exposed to the virus is unnecessary.
- Students and employees exposed to the virus, but without symptoms, may stay in class or at work.
- Masking is only recommended for the exposed and those who test positive for the virus.
- Those with COVID symptoms should stay home for five days and/or until they are fever-free for 24 hours.”
It now looks as if Biden’s statement that this is a pandemic of the unvaccinated is wrong and should be ignored.