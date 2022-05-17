One of our esteemed letter writers has the nerve to write in and accuse Gov. DeSantis of using his political platform to suppress free speech by his actions against Disney.
All he has to do is to read what he wrote to see what is going on in this country, not by the conservative party that he so obviously hates but by his own party that he so proudly supports as to concerning free speech.
His statement by President Truman is exactly what is going on right now with the administration and party in power now. You are just like the party in power, always putting the blame somewhere else.
Claude Clay
Sebring