You never know
Our Walmart was transitioning to a super store. It was bedlam. It was packed with people, blue carts filling orders for pick up jammed and occupied almost every open space. My husband chose a cart and warned me it would pull to the right. I had a broken right elbow. The cart was unmanageable. I asked a clerk to get me another, she said “there were no more.”
They were doing taxes at the checkout. An empty cart: I asked the man whose cart I thought it might be if I could use it. “Sure”. It was worse than the first cart.
A man with two small bags had just received his receipt. I asked him if I could use his cart? He turned to the cashier and I realized he didn’t understand me. When the cashier explained what I needed, the gentleman smiled and agreed. I gave him a tract in his language and told him he was worth a million dollars to me. Again, he turned to the cashier for and explanation. I told him he was worth more than a million dollars to God and if you read the back of the tract, it will explain how you can get to heaven. He turned to the cashier for an explanation. The cashier translated. When he understood, he turned with a big smile and graciously gave me the cart. I had a cart.
Later I wondered how many people heard the gospel in two languages that morning? “Believe on the Lord Jesus Christ and thou shalt be saved, and thy house”. Acts 16:31