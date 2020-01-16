While Christmas loot shopping, I discovered a giant bottle of body wash and snagged it for myself to spare yet another trip for personal care items. The bright purple and floral print container had caught my eye along with the word water in French. That seemed appropriate and the price was a bargain.
Unscrewing the cap, I breathed in a nice fresh floral scent. It wasn’t too strong a perfume so that was a plus. Unable to discern exactly what flower I was smelling I scanned the label only to do a double take. “What in the world,” I muttered, marveling at the verbiage. My top-quality perfume bubbles were formulated specifically for multi-level taste. Unsure exactly what this might mean, I read further.
It also was designed for the flavor and use of international quality. This was getting good. Even better, the next line promised my body would exude charm after bathing. I don’t know about you, but there are days when added charm is quite helpful indeed.
Turning the label around further, I saw the product was obviously bottled in the Far East. All the way at the bottom it noted a variety of locations and a label in English had been applied over the original to let me know my refreshing scent was both citrus and that of a secret garden. Sounded a little ooh, la, la, if you know what I mean. It offered the usual information such as how to use soap properly and cautioned it should be placed in an area where children could not be obtained.
Made sense to me as the last thing any mom wants is to be obtained by small people while attempting to enjoy the luxury of a five-minute shower whenever they can get it. Those days are long gone for me, but any young mother could relate, I’m sure. That’s some good product marketing.
My international luxury wash purchased at a steep discount is really quite remarkable. I recall the rarity of such items in my own youth. We’d buy my mother something fancy like this for Christmas from Sears with our dad’s dollars, but as children, Ivory soap was pretty much our everyday go-to. There was a bottle of Mr. Bubbles for those weekend soaks with our Fisher Price toys or Barbies, but never the fancy pants stuff like we have nowadays.
From body washes to lotions, soaps to scrubs, a quick trip to the local retailer offers a plethora of personal care goodies from around the globe. Want to buff up with volcanic ash-infused, tar-like black goo? They’ve got that. More of a milk bath girl? There are oodles of cutesy, cow-themed farmhouse bottles to choose from.
From honeycomb bottled bubbles to essential oil everything, there are items you never knew you needed stretching for several aisles. When I browse over the peculiar products, I can’t help but wonder if somewhere far across the globe others are shopping and giggling over items imported from our country. No doubt our label information will also translate just as ridiculously. I imagine them scratching their heads over why we must breathe deeply to relieve stress while bathing. Showering like Irish men must be very difficult. Even worse, we must be warned that soap is not for eating.