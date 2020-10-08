It has been said that everyone has at least one story inside them. Writers, I think, have novels or maybe entire libraries. Tomes and card catalogs, periodicals and microfiche files — for those old enough to even know what those are — all tucked away just waiting to be dusted off.
Added to these collections are scraps of conversations and scribbled notes on napkins. Emails that are sorted into folders and notepads filled with broken shorthand and snippets of memories stacked nearby, just in case they are needed later. As stories are created, we pull all these tidbits together and if we are lucky the lightning strike of acceptance brings the alchemy into success. Until then, it is an endless loop of rejection as the experiment fails again and again.
The science of writing requires research. Digging for greater understanding, I uncover other’s wisdom about bringing these elements together. It was mentioned by a published author — I checked her out just to be sure — that until you have racked up 100 rejections, do not stop sending out the manuscript. Accumulating rejections should begin to start reflecting positive declinations, but even if they don’t, only once you have reached triple digits is it time to set it aside and start something else.
How being turned down, told no and rejected can be positive is a bit complicated to decipher. There is a whole thread of thought online explaining how the simple “no” should be morphing into a “not my cup of tea but send me something else.” From there you hope to climb to suggestions that you get busy fixing this or that before sending for another round of consideration. This is the sort of “no thank you” that means you’re getting ever closer. It says your writing is not as bad as you think, even while dozens have told you they don’t want it. Tough skin and an iron gut for this endeavor called publication is an absolute must.
One manuscript has moved to the “not right for us at this time,” which is a kind way of saying your work isn’t marketable under current conditions. Of course, what actually is marketable at this moment is uncertain. COVID has changed the world so your guess is as good as anyone’s.
Maybe the luck of the draw will pay off one day. With my manuscript out there in the world’s slush pile — which by the way is writer speak for random submissions to agents who may or may not actually want to read your stuff — perhaps Lady Luck will smile in my direction. On those days when I am feeling frustrated, I think a simple “better luck next time” might be refreshing. Instead, the string of hope dangles out in front of me, enticing but only yet a tease.
Truly I believe luck is that sweet spot where opportunity meets hard work. There is more to being lucky than tossing a coin. Hard work and diligence often precede what appears to be a stroke of good favor. Halfway to my 100, I push on.