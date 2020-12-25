Merry Christmas. I expect most of the folks who are reading this have already been busy exploring what might have been left by “Santa.” The article for today was not easy to write as I reflect upon the past year we have gone through and for many this Christmas is like no other. I have many fond memories of Christmases past, and being retired living in Florida with my family spread out around the country, it is nothing new to have just Becky and me at home with eight other furry paws. Zoom conferences and FaceTime calls usually occur later in the morning when our grandkids have unwrapped all the surprises, had some breakfast, and had some time to try out every new gift.
After all that activity has passed, Becky and I are quietly at home, maybe reading a new book, watching a football game on the big screen or if the weather is clear I might be up in the air turning Avgas into noise. If I fly, I’ll have to be careful not to have a mid-air with a guy in a red suit with some critters pulling him through the sky as he returns north.
Not being able to gather with family and friends will be a challenge for many of us. What is even more painful is having lost friends and family to the COVID-19 virus. I have had friends that have passed and that leaves a hole in my heart. Please take a moment and say a prayer for those whose Christmas will be empty in so many ways.
My glass has always been half full. I don’t know why, but to me it always seemed to be a better way to get through life. I have had more than my fair share of reasons to look at the glass the other way, but that doesn’t help. With that in mind, I do reflect on some Christmases that have been more special than others. There was the time I built a train layout and a doll house with adjacent horse barn for my kids and kept it a secret. There was a workshop off the kitchen in the two-story house we had up north. Keeping the kids out of the workshop was a challenge. The second effort was to keep them upstairs on Christmas morning as the trains, the doll house and horse barn could be set up near the Christmas tree. Trying to have hot cocoa and something to eat before opening gifts was a lost cause.
Another memory actually started in October. My daughter Christine was living with us and she and I were putting down sod in the backyard. She was telling me about her new boyfriend Brad. She had been invited by him to go and shoot some clays, and he volunteered to show her how to shoot. What Brad didn’t know, and Christine kept a secret, was that being an NRA Pistol and Rifle Instructor, I had taught all my kids how to shoot. Christine was an exceptional shooter. To the range they went, and she cleaned his clock.
At that point I knew what she was getting for Christmas. The relationship was getting serious between her and Brad, so it was a slam dunk to know what to get her. We opened gifts on Christmas Eve because on Christmas Day Christine was headed to Clearwater to Brad’s family. With Becky and me looking on, she opened a Remington 20-gauge 870 shotgun, shooting glasses, vest, gun case and hearing protection. She then called Brad and told him what she received. His response was “You are now the coolest girlfriend in the world.” Not too long after that, they were married. I often kid her that she had a “shotgun wedding.” As you might imagine, my comment doesn’t go over too well, but it is fun to rib her a bit.
So, Becky and I will be Zooming with our family today and if the weather is clear and calm, you might hear an aircraft engine up above Sebring. Merry Christmas to all. Peace on Earth and goodwill toward men.
John Rousch is the director of the Highlands Aviation and Aerospace Academy, a community partnership supporting youth aviation education. He can be reached at johnrousch73@gmail.com, call or text 863-273-0522.