Kudos to the County Commission and the county’s engineering department. No sooner had the commission learned of the need for new equipment at the landfill then members approved the approximately $1.5 million needed to obtain a new (used) compactor and a used Volvo chassis with a 6,000-gallon water tank.
County Engineer Clinton “Gator” Howerton Jr. explained that the county only had one compactor in working order and was using a second — which is inoperable — for parts for the first.
There is a third compactor, Howerton told the commission, but it is so out of date that parts are no longer available for it.
Compactors are difficult to find, he added. The one he hoped the commission would buy had taken months to locate.
One might think that gravity would be enough to settle the trash added to the landfill, however, it is not. Compactors must be used to force all air pockets out of the pile, eliminating any oxygen, which acts as fuel in the event of a fire. This must be done on a daily basis as underlying pockets of air can survive if loose trash is simply piled on top of a compacted area and only compressed days later. It takes a minimum of two compactors to keep up that pace.
For those concerned with the hefty price tag, remember the machine and the truck are used and in good condition, which saves an enormous amount of money.
Additionally, the funding for the purchase is not coming out of the general budget, but from funds set aside for just this type of emergency.
The approval for the new equipment took place at the commission’s March 17 meeting.
On Wednesday, March 30, a major fire broke out at the landfill, fueled by exactly the kind of air pockets the compactors are meant to eliminate. The site was closed for just over two days, seven fire companies were brought in and approximately 260,000 gallons water used.
For those who think this fire was out of the ordinary, it was, in fact, the fifth in two years.
Of course, the new compactor is still enroute to Highlands County, the delay partly due to disrupted supply lines. The point is: It is on its way.
The county’s engineering department could have placed a lower priority on the compactor and water truck, and decided to wait to bring the issue before the commission.
Or the commission could have balked at the cost, especially for used equipment. The members could have decided there wasn’t enough risk to justify spending more than $1,000,000.
Fortunately, neither was the case. Hopefully, the new compactor arrives soon enough to prevent future fires.
In the meantime, we thank Howerton and the County Commission for recognizing a weakness and acting decisively.