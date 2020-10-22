All members of our family serve in completely different, albeit essential industries. Ever since the viral-related impacts began in late March, we have had to learn new ways of doing our jobs, managing daily life and mitigating risk right along with many others doing the same. Now it seems the world is moving on, but I am feeling confused. Is COVID-19 still a thing?
The answer depends upon what you do and where you go. Just this week a family member interacted with a business that responded to her inquiry of current restrictions with breezy mention that Florida was now in Phase 4 so there were no longer any concerns. When I took this to our personal expert, Mr. Harris let out a weary sigh. People do that after working non-stop for seven months.
Tapping a few queries on Google, I found all sorts of phases, tiers and guidelines for COVID response and recovery. Phase 4 is related to an economic relief package as well as referring to tiered re-openings in other states. No wonder we are confused. In case you forgot, Florida did enter Phase 3 of the Plan for Florida’s Recovery on Sept. 25 for all counties in Florida.
What does this mean? Well, that may be where the confusion is setting in. Where you are, what you offer and who visits your location all factor into the mix and there are many suggestions for best practices along with set guidelines. If you own a business and are open — thank you. These are not easy times and we — as a public — are typically not patient or compliant individuals.
Despite many doing their best to be safe while staying open and operational, results differ widely. Because of this, I find myself uncertain. May I now pick things up and look at them while shopping? That seems to depend on where I go — both locally and out of the area. Are we wearing masks or not? Again, it depends. Do we wait outside or enter the building? Every day these concerns come up and vary depending on where I go.
It can be exasperating. Thinking of recent conversations, I have spoken to some who are hunkering down and others who are throwing caution to the wind because they just cannot take it anymore. Whichever camp you are currently in and however you are feeling as you read this, I am so sorry it is not better yet.
This past weekend I enjoyed a few hours as close to out in public, pre-COVID life as I have been blessed to have. We got some personal care before enjoying a pleasant outdoor lunch. Thankfully, the weather made it possible. Even so, those hours of near normalcy came right on the heels of major frustrations when COVID-19 threw a wrench into several other important plans in process.
While social distancing, masking, and washing our mitts continues to be the best solution to avoiding the viral nasty, in dealing with the ongoing aggravations we can only wish for a similar simple solution. It is beginning to feel like we are in this for the long haul, so hang in there and stay resilient. Looks like we are going to be adjusting for some time to come.