We in Florida have long been on the front lines of illegal drug trafficking and the drug cartels have continued the cat and mouse game of eluding law enforcement. Aircraft, boats and specially adapted vehicle, and tunnels have been some of the various methods to bring drugs across the border. Meet our new public enemy number one, the DJI Matrice 600 Pro Hexacopter. Now being used by drug cartels along the Mexico border, they are making stopping drug trafficking very difficult.
This drone was designed for professional use with cameras for aerial coverage of events and films. Many of the shots you see on the Discovery Channel shows, such as “Gold Rush” and “Deadliest Catch,” are done with drones. Capable of carrying cameras with loads of 34 pounds, guided by GPS, these units have expanded the visual coverage of many of the TV shows, movies and sporting events we enjoy.
Now the drug cartels are using these drones to fly across the borders on pre-programmed flights guided by GPS. Near impossible to detect by existing radar systems, a drone is quiet, fast and inexpensive for drug cartels. With multiple trips made quickly, it doesn’t take long to have a significant amount of drugs moved across the border. $5,490 is pocket change for the drug cartels.
This drone works with Zenmuse gimbals and cameras, as well as with the Ronin-MX gimbal; can handle up to 34 pounds total take-off weight; integrated Lightbridge 2 support; full HD 1080p live monitoring; A3 Pro Flight controller; controllable with DJI Go app; increased performance and modular design; collapsible design for easy transport; six flight batteries and six-bay charger all for only $5,490, with free shipping from Amazon.
Customs and Border Control agents are having a hard time stopping these drones. Many government agencies are working to develop mitigation efforts to stop the drone flights. It is an uphill battle, and they are not winning. The challenge continues. For more detailed information about this issue, go to the July 2020 issue of Air & Space – Smithsonian Magazine.
I realize this is a bit different type of my weekly column with a picture, but I wanted to have you see the face of the new drug trafficking enemy.
John Rousch is the director of the Highlands Aviation and Aerospace Academy, a community partnership between the School Board of Highlands County, the Sebring Regional Airport, EAA Chapter 1240 and Career Source Heartland, and other community groups supporting youth. He can be reached at johnrousch73@gmail.com, call or text 863-273-0522.