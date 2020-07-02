No longer running every day all day, gone are the after-work meetings and out-of-town travels. We work and come home, have dinner, walk the dog and do a couple of things before chilling out with a show. I do miss our evening 5K walks at the state park, but it’s either blisteringly hot or storming like crazy — sometimes even a bit of both. With nowhere to go and summer heat upon us, our lives have come home.
At the house more now than I have ever been, with the exception of the first three months after my daughter was born, I’m back out for work, but not much else. Prior to those months working remotely, I used to say we should just sell our house and get an RV because we were never there. Well, now I have been home a lot and I discovered something. Home is a pretty nice place to be.
Before all this scorching heat I was working from home and finally had a chance to enjoy my gardens. Prior to those days, we would work all weekend in back-breaking labor, then head out Monday morning with only the briefest engagement with the results. While home, I enjoyed daily visits from a couple of black racers and was surprised by migrating warblers splashing in my fountain. Afternoons brought a dashing pair of brown thrashers. My careful plantings burst with activity all through the day, it was just that I wasn’t home to observe it.
Hummingbirds would come and go, sipping on the nectar of my enormous bromeliads. With long thorns and razor-sharp tines, they shred my skin during yard work. Mr. Harris always chides me about wearing long sleeves while I clean my wounds. Seeing the hummers feast each day made the scars worth it. I always wondered why they never came by. Apparently, I was the one missing, not them.
I also got reacquainted with my dog. Being home all day meant more time for belly rubs and a chance for her to lay in the sun as I sat outside during conference calls. From a captive audience during Zoom meetings to lunch tidbits, it was all a plus from the canine perspective.
These are the things of which I remind myself as I watch numbers climb. Being back home won’t be all bad; it’s just the back and forth that makes me crazy. Comfortably back in the office, having to rethink my day into the remote model once again will be taxing on my brain. My body is also much happier at a proper workstation and I must admit it’s nice to have a reason to get properly dressed.
Hopefully, things will settle down and we won’t face another shutdown. While it seems imminent, we do have the means to slow transmission and keep things on the upswing. While there’s no place like home, it is sure nice to go out. It is going to take all of us to beat this thing so let’s do our part so we can continue to get out. There’s no place like home, but I do like to roam.