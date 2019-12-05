My current main mode of transportation is a 6-year-old ¾ ton Chevy Suburban with a relatively low 114,320 miles for a Suburban. I just find Suburban very practical for what I do. I expect I’ll be keeping this current version for a long time. It is in great shape thanks to Yarbrough Tire maintaining it and I don’t see spending $60K on a new one anytime soon. We are in a throw-away society, where it is easier to discard something that is worn, broken, or just not the latest version. Vehicles are expensive and we are bombarded with the advances and features of the newest versions. Do we really need WiFi in our cars to go to Publix? Think about what the difference is between what you want and what you need. And think about the longevity of aircraft.
Aircraft longevity varies with purpose and use. A General Aviation aircraft and other classic restored warbirds can seemingly go on forever. These aircraft are required to undergo a rigorous yearly, or 100 hour accumulated time in service inspection, called an “Annual.” The aircraft are then signed off on by a certified FAA technician and deemed “Airworthy.” My Cessna 150 is over 46 years old and as airworthy as the day it rolled out of the factory. Aircraft systems can be upgraded over the years, so they remain functional and safe.
Commercial aircraft operation and longevity is different. It begins with the aircraft manufacturer developing and aircraft to serve a need or market. Smaller jets or turbo-prop aircraft will serve smaller cities feeding those passengers to a hub of a larger airport with larger long-distance aircraft.
In 1967, commercial air travel took a major leap forward with the introduction of the Boeing 747. Designed as a long-distance high capacity aircraft, it led the way for many more versions of high capacity and long-distance aircraft such as the DC-10, L-1011, and an improved longer version of the Boeing 747.
Commercial aircraft go through thousands of takeoffs and landings every year. Planes wear out for the level of service required for passenger service. Commercial aircraft can continue in what is called the “Secondary Market” where other air carriers, often foreign, will take the planes and refurbish them for passenger service on their routes. A major use is to convert planes to cargo service. Being a freighter can extend the life of a commercial version of an airliner for many years.
Boeing 707s, 747s and many other manufacturer versions of early vintage aircraft are still flying cargo all over the world. Ten years ago, Airbus introduced the A380, the largest commercial passenger airliner in the world. With two passenger decks, it carries twice as many passengers than any other airliner. It was the ultimate answer to high capacity, long distance travel. Imagine my shock when I learned that Airbus A380s are being scrapped and taken out of service.
There are many factors to be sure. Some might be that some airports don’t have the gate equipment to accept these large planes. Selling enough seats for a convenient schedule of long-distance routes may not have developed, or maybe the “bigger is better” idea really didn’t work. It may have been less expensive to fly smaller aircraft with long distance ability over the same route more frequently, providing more options for the passengers. What appears to be a significant issue is that there is no “secondary market” for the A380.
In the coming holiday season as we are bombarded with marketing messages, keep thinking about the wants vs. needs debate in your mind. The old saying, “Use it up, wear it out, or do without.”
A shout-out and thank you to the Sebring Women’s club, who at their 100-year celebration gave a donation to the EAA Chapter 1240 Youth Flight Training Scholarship Fund. Ed Breau from Tanglewood donated a set of David Clark headsets which we will use for our Young Eagle flights and our flight scholarship students. Thank you for helping support our county youth.
John Rousch is the director of the Highlands Aviation and Aerospace Academy, a community partnership between the School Board of Highlands County, the Sebring Regional Airport, EAA Chapter 1240, and Career Source Heartland, and other community groups supporting youth He can be reached at johnrousch73@gmail.com or you can call or text 863-273-0522.