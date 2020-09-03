If you are feeling weary from all the stressors in life, please know you’re not alone. No matter who you are, you’re either managing the changes around us or dealing with those who are doing so. No one has been spared so maybe we should focus on weathering things better as the new normal stretches on.
The ability to keep going regardless of what we are walking through is a special kind of resilience. I kept this in mind recently as I hiked. Despite it being upwards of 100 degrees, getting into the woods has been the highlight of my week for some time now.
The forecast called for late afternoon storms, but they blew in early and fast. Caught unawares, I needed to backtrack at a far greater clip than I had hiked in. My heart raced from the storm and exertion, but I made it. Munching on carrots, I pondered my next move. I waited all week to play outside and was not giving up now.
I moved to a different location where the sun was high in the sky and the heat unrelenting. I reapplied sunblock, refilled my water and gave myself a mental pat on the back. It was all coming back to me. I would keep hydrated and stay out a bit longer.
As I hiked this new property, I noted rare plants here and there. Not much to speak of, but with land management ongoing, I knew in the future this would be an incredibly special place. It reminded me how sometimes you must wait on fulfillment. Sounds familiar, doesn’t it?
Stopping for a necessary break, I carefully looked around as I went off-trail. It wasn’t until I was fully involved in the task that I noticed the braided rope pattern I had missed in the shadows off to my left. A huge coachwhip dozed in the dappled shade just within arm’s reach.
For some, a snake so close in similar circumstances would cause heart failure. Having the knowledge to know it was not lethal, I calmly slipped away so as not to disturb its slumber. Seeing a nonvenomous snake close enough to touch isn’t a problem for me, but a diamondback rattler would have resulted in my emotional state and heart rate being quite different.
The rest of the hike I compared my experience to what is going on in the world right now. If you are afraid of snakes, I can share what I know to help you understand the actual level of risk, but I cannot take the fear away. It is only by embracing truth and applying it that fear can begin to subside. We all have fears and being told not to be afraid rarely changes our emotions.
There is a lot of stress out there right now but reacting in fear doesn’t help much. As we move forward in overcoming COVID-19, vaccines will become available. I plan to stay informed and rely on those with scientific knowledge so I can move forward without fear. I may feel uncomfortable at times but as I apply knowledge and seek to understand more, I will feel safer and fear less and that is something I am absolutely ready to do.