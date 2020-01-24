When the weather breaks up north from the freezing winter temperatures to the teasing warmer temperatures of the coming spring, magical things happen to sugar maple trees. The sap begins to flow between the outer bark and the heartwood of the tree’s interior. The tree is absorbing the nutrients from the roots and recharging the growth cycle of the tree. Native Americans learned the sap of the sugar maple could be used to make a sweet nectar. We learned to harvest the sap by hammering a tap into the tree with a collection bucket underneath. After collecting the sap and boiling it down to remove the water, we have something very special, pure maple syrup.
You may be wondering what does this topic have to do with aviation? If you are a pilot or know one, one of the things we like to do is fly somewhere for that $100 hamburger for lunch, or fly to the pancake breakfast being held at some small general aviation airport by an aviation group or community organization. We will fly for food, or other reason/excuse to get up in the air and go someplace that involves food, a worthy cause, and the chance to socialize with others sharing a common interest. The cost of the food, wherever we wind up, is not expensive, but after you factor in the aviation fuel there and back and the cost of operating the aircraft, the total can easily reach three figures. We pilots don’t dwell too much on the accounting but rather the value of the fun and fellowship.
I have a snowbird friend, Bill, whose family runs a commercial maple syrup business in upper New York state. While having coffee with him and other motorcycle enthusiasts last Saturday morning, I started asking more about the specifics of how we get pure maple syrup on our pancakes. We aviators like to know how things work.
Gone are the days when single collection buckets hung on each tree. Now there is a network of feeder lines from the taps that go to an artery that is then connected to an even larger trunk line that goes to the central collection tank. In the grove of sugar maple trees, it looks like a large spiderweb of plastic lines. The sap then goes to the “maple shed” where it is boiled a series of times, each time reducing the high-water content of the sap. The process of boiling the sap continues and the syrup is filtered. More boiling of the sap and extended refining will develop different syrup grades from light to dark. The dark maple syrup is thicker and more concentrated.
I asked Bill if he had any wildlife issues with all the lines being spread out among the trees. I envisioned a deer running through the area and wiping out the lines. Fencing can meet that issue, but the biggest hassle are the red squirrels. For whatever reason, they find chewing the plastic tubing hard to resist. This requires replacing the line, back washing and sterilizing all the lines, and getting things back in order. He said there is no effective repellent other than a .22 with bird shot. Other trees that develop cones and nuts are thinned out since they attract the squirrels.
Another issue is why local restaurants who buy his syrup prefer the darker syrup. The reason is that when you pour the darker syrup on your pancakes you can see it compared to the very light grade, which is thinner, pours faster and is harder to see on your pancakes. The result is people use more of the light syrup so they can see it on their pancakes, and much is wasted. If you have ever purchased pure maple syrup, you know it costs much more than the corn syrup based “maple flavored” brands on the grocery shelf.
So, now you know a bit more about maple syrup and why a bottle of pure maple syrup is so special. Also if you are attending a pancake breakfast where pilots have flown in, ask them anything about aviation or their airplane, but don’t ask how much it cost to fly in. It may cause them to lose their appetite. The next social gathering of our local EAA Chapter 1240 where we serve pancakes and other good things is Saturday, Feb. 8. Mark your calendar. We promise there will not be any red squirrels.