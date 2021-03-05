It has been much too long for our community to go without our EAA Chapter 1240 Pancake Breakfast. Saturday, March 13, we will be hosting our monthly pancake breakfast at the EAA Chapter 1240 Aviation Development Center, through Gate 24 at the Sebring Regional Airport.
We will be opening in a COVID-safe manner with adjustments on how the food is served and spacing for the seating in the open air of the hangar. I personally have missed many of our loyal supporters and catching up. We will start serving at 8 a.m. Come with your appetite! The prices are the same – $6 for one trip, $8 for two. All the proceeds support the EAA Chapter 1240 community programs.
We will also be flying Young Eagles. This is where youth between the ages of 8 and 17 can take a free ride in an aircraft with an EAA volunteer pilot. Youth will receive a certificate documenting their flight and have their name entered in the World’s Largest Log Book at EAA headquarters in Oshkosh, Wisconsin. They will also receive a link to participate in training online for the FAA Private Pilot Ground School. There is a change on how youth are registered for Young Eagle flights. We now register youth in advance online by going to this link: youngeaglesday.org/ Click on March 13, Sebring to register.
The online registration provides an option of selecting a time for the Young Eagle flight and provides our volunteer pilots an idea of how many youth are registered to fly so we have enough pilots and planes available. The online registration helps the whole process go smoother. We will also have an AirCam at the breakfast for Young Eagle flights, but first priority will be for the current high school aviation students to fly in the AirCam. Since they are building one, they should have first dibs on flying in one. We will have a number of other aircraft available for Young Eagle flights.
So, what have we been up to? Like everyone else, we have worked our way through the COVID-19 virus issues. Our EAA Chapter 1240 activities have been closed since April of 2019. We continued our high school aviation program when school started last August, although it was online. We were able to go back to face-to-face instruction and building another AirCam this past November. We did complete our first AirCam for retired NASA Astronaut Story Musgrave. He flew it down to Sebring from his home field in Kissimmee a few months ago so our students could see the final certified aircraft.
The COVID issues have affected our enrollments like many of the school classes, with some students opting to remain with the online format. We presently have a strong core group of new and returning students building the AirCam and working with the aviation curriculum. We are planning on expanding the program next year by offering each high school 14 openings for our Highlands Aviation and Aerospace Academy, aka the “Academy.” We will also be offering internships and co-op opportunities for students to work in some of the airport businesses at the Sebring Airport. We hope to have 50 students coming to the airport on Monday and Wednesday mornings for the Academy.
Our EAA chapter will be providing other aviation events for our community, so if you have an interest in aviation, come and join us. Our next EAA Chapter 1240 meeting is Thursday evening, March 11, 6:30 p.m. at our EAA Chapter Aviation Development Center. It is open to the public and it is a great time to meet and be with other folks who have a passion for anything and everything aviation-related. Our chapter meeting will have an aviation-related presentation, so besides being with really fun folks, you might have a chance to learn something new.
We all have endured the challenges over the past year, and as we make the small steps to begin to return to our new normal, come out and join us for some of the best pancakes around. Of course, I’m biased, but I know you will have a good time. See you soon.
John Rousch is the director of the Highlands Aviation and Aerospace Academy, a community partnership supporting youth aviation education. He can be reached at johnrousch73@gmail.com, call or text 863-273-0522.