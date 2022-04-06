Past glories and failings
For the love of our country, the duty to our country, protection of our country, we must know our country’s history warts and all. Truthfully telling history is not rewriting it.
Had “pagan” books on mathematics not been destroyed in 297 CE by the Roman Empire, Columbus would have known the circumference of the earth, which was first calculated by Eratosthenes at 26,000 miles. However, Columbus left with faulty information that the earth’s circumference was 17,000 miles.
He returned home to garner unwarranted praise by bragging about his rediscovery of lands previously found and occupied by people he enslaved and sickened with diseases. In later voyages, he did bump into a few islands like Cuba and Hispaniola but, he never reached the Spice Islands.
England’s people bid good riddance to the Puritans and their draconian rules, which were similar to Sharia law in the 17th century. Sadly for Native Americans in Massachusetts, they floundered upon Plymouth Rock.
As time went on, Native Americans were driven off their lands by the greed of their pious Christian Puritan ancestors.
Remembering the terror of the Puritan laws, God was purposefully left out of our founding documents to avoid any form of church-state affiliation.
By the 19th century, people’s right to kidnap humans from Africa to work their plantations was challenged. Boasting a proud heritage of keeping humans as farm animals, the South committed a treasonous armed insurrection against the United States resulting in a disastrous defeat.
The US turned away refugees fleeing the horrors of the Third Reich. In keeping with their dark sordid past, the Catholic Church sympathized with the Nazi regime in helping to shepherd Hitler’s thugs to safety outside Europe.
Racism still surfaces in comments made by our defeated president. America should learn from its past glories and failings.
Horace Markley
Sebring