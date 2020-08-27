Marco and Laura aren’t popping by Florida to rain on our otherwise bright outlook, but they do provide a good reminder. Do you have your personal hurricane plan in place? I put emphasis on the personal part because it is really important to personally prepare.
Having experienced the 2004 trifecta of Charley, Frances and Jeanne, we learned a whole lot about boarding up, hunkering down and stocking food. Caught unprepared, we enjoyed the sweltering, exasperating learning curve right along with everybody else. I journaled to keep my sanity and will share some of that with you.
There’s nothing quite like waiting in line for a gas can with hundreds of other people. Of course, once you get that gas can, you will wait in line for gas. Maybe you will be lucky, but you could get turned away after several hours. May I suggest buying a few now along with the thirsty generator you will be fueling?
Mr. Harris waited in line for hours in the aftermath of that first storm and was next to the last one to get one. Did I mention it was a cash-only sale? Card readers down, it was only the kindness of a neighbor who took a check in exchange for the bills we needed. Did I mention you’ll need paper money on hand?
Those storms caught everyone unaware as it had been some 40 years since a hurricane of that magnitude had impacted our area. Rough stuff as we also waited in lines for ice, food, tarps, FEMA and more. Schools were closed for weeks and, well, I guess that’s no longer out of the ordinary, but back then it was a new thing. Thankfully, the community bonded for the most part and became more prepared as we saw after Hurricane Irma. Don’t take this personally, but are you as an individual ready?
We rolled by without power for a week in 2004 and 11 days after Irma. That is a really long time without electricity. Considering food lasts mere hours after a power outage, having canned goods is an absolute necessity. Having a way to heat those cans is a good idea, except it is so dang hot that eating is not appetizing. I dined on peanut butter and crackers along with canned fruit. After dark, mosquitoes joined me at the gas grill to warm canned veggies. A crockpot plugged into a generator works smartly if you prefer not to miss a meal.
The storms of 2004 also ruined my palate for all things red, yellow, and orange. Apparently, others share my preference for purple sports drink as it goes quickly when on sale. I get a few bottled coffees too. Chilled, they can make the difference between break down and get through for this gal. Bagged apples last without refrigeration but get some of whatever you crave when life gets nuts-this is not a time for diets. Have pets? Get what they need and grab a car charger for your electronics too.
Can we muster through 2020 without a hurricane? Considering how things have been, I’m not willing to bet on it. These are just a few of my personal tips on getting ready because even if we are not prepared, the tropics are heating up.