Major General Qassem Soleimani, Abraham Lincoln, Jefferson Davis, Robert E. Lee, William Tecumseh Sherman, and Ulysses S. Grant all had one thing in common: None of them started a war or hostilities, they all tried to end. The wars and hostilities were started by ignorant, angry and unreasonable, narrow-minded, name-calling people in governments.
Major General Soleimani was born poor and for guidance through life only received additional military education. In contrast, many members of our House and Senate were born rich receiving excellent higher educations and often successful in business.
After World War II the United Nations was formed to help governments prevent future wars and hostilities between countries.
When most of the world has nuclear weapons, starting or ending wars and hostilities through military action is always wrong.
LeRoy Esler
Sebring