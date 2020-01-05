Have you ever been driving at night and noticed the glowing eyes of an animal off the side of the road as your lights shine their way? Chances are it alerted you to their presence and hopefully helped you avoid hitting a deer or raccoon.
Perhaps you’ve been walking your dog at night and had your flashlight pick up the glowing eyes of a cat or other dog walking nearby. How about if you’ve fished at night and shined to search for alligators. From the still black waters glow back red coals of the floating reptile’s eyeshine. Did you ever wonder why an animal’s eyes glow like this?
Tapetum lucidum, a specialized layer of cells within the eye, enhances night vision by reflecting light back to the eye’s photo receptors. In fact, the words, tapetum lucidum are Latin for shining layer. Acting as a retroreflector, it basically bounces the light coming in, back out and enhances vision under dark conditions.
Depending on the type of animal, the eyeshine or reflection can glow from red or yellow to green or bluish. As the light enters the critter’s eye, it passes through light receptors called rods and color receptors known as cones. Reaching the retina, it passes through to the tapetum lucidum layer of cells behind it, bouncing the light back and allowing the animal to see, in even in the dimmest light.
Animals with the brightest eye shine usually have more light receptors or rods and less cones so they will have great vision after dark but are usually color blind due to lacking color receptors. Humans also have cones and rods in their eyes but lack this unique layer of cells, so we don’t share wildlife’s remarkable night vision. The lining of cells behind our retinas also absorb light rather than reflect it.
Even spiders have eyes that will glow back from illumination by flashlight. Step outside after dark and shine an area of low grass to see if any spiders are lurking about. Chances are you’ll be able to follow your flashlight beam to the bright white eyes of a terrestrial spider hunting for small prey as it runs about.
This second opportunity for incoming light to stimulate photon-photoreceptors greatly enhances visual sensitivity at low light levels and helps wildlife to forage, hunt for prey and stay safe from predators. Deer, horses and cows all have this special layer of cells, but most birds don’t. Owls, which are nocturnal, do have a tapetum lucidum and about five times the number of rods per square inch as compared to a human. That’s some pretty astounding night vision.