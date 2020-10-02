Any NASCAR fan knows what a restart is. There is a crash or some other difficulty on the track requiring a “yellow caution” light to come on and everyone slows down while the wreckage is cleared. If the situation is bad enough, all the cars are stopped, many times at their pit stall. When they are stopped under “red,” they can look at their cars but they cannot work on them.
This is what we have been facing within our schools since August. We have been under “yellow,” moving along but at a different pace. Yes, we are back with face-to-face instruction, but it is not the same, and most likely it will be different for a long time to come.
Our high school aviation program has been under a yellow-going-on-red status. Due to the spacing requirements and sanitizing requirements for equipment used in the schools, we decided to stop the face-to-face instruction and AirCam building until later in the school year. We wanted to see the percentage of the community COVID-19 spread come down consistently below 5% before we would be able to resume “normal” operations. Until then, we have been continuing our program remotely online. It has been a challenge to take a hands-on program and convert it to an online format. For the most part, our students have handled it well, but they are anxious to get back to building and aircraft.
We have been monitoring closely the COVID-19 community spread percentages in Highlands County and we are getting close to reopening the aviation program. Our target date is Monday, Nov. 2. We had originally anticipated Jan. 6, 2021. This “restart” is based on the community spread percentage remaining below 5%. The recent announcement by Governor DeSantis to fully open restaurants and bars may have an impact on the percentage of COVID-19 spread in Highlands County. We hope that does not happen, but we will monitor the percentage carefully. Our first priority is to protect the safety and health of our students and staff in the program.
It is important for members of our community to be cautious and smart in dealing with COVID-19. We know there are members of our community who do not feel wearing a mask or social distancing is important. My personal response to that is, look at the science and not the political rhetoric and wear a mask and practice social distancing. If we have a significant rise in the COVID-19 community spread, we will have to close the aviation program down and return to an online program.
We completed Story Musgrave’s AirCam and we are excited to get back to the EAA Chapter 1240 Aviation Development Center at the Sebring Regional Airport and continue work on another AirCam for Dr. Ron Owen. Dr. Owen is a past president of EAA Chapter 1240, an experienced AirCam builder and a strong supporter of our youth programs. His requirement for his current AirCam build is that it be built by our students. We appreciate the support and confidence of Dr. Owen.
In the next few weeks, members of our program and Story Musgrave will recording an interview with the staff of the Aircraft Owners and Pilots Association High School Aviation Initiative to feature what we have been doing in our program. The interview will be shown at the AOPA National High School Aviation Symposium this coming November as an example of a “Best Practice.” Over the last few years, we have been a resource for other high school aviation programs around the country of how to build a strong community partnership.
Has this past year been a challenge for us? Absolutely, but we have been able to adjust, adapt, and overcome our challenges. Our school board had done a great job working through the issues to be able to continue the education of our students in a safe and effective manner. So, help us be safe. Wear a mask, practice social distancing, and help us keep the percentage of COVID-19 community spread below 5%.
John Rousch is the director of the Highlands Aviation and Aerospace Academy, a community partnership between the School Board of Highlands County, the Sebring Regional Airport, EAA Chapter 1240, and Career Source Heartland, and other community groups supporting youth. He can be reached at johnrousch73@gmail.com, or call or text 863-273-0522.