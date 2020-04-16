This good news story sponsored by Dimitri’s Family Restaurant, 2710 Kenilworth Blvd., Sebring, FL 33870; 863-385-7323.
AVON PARK — What do you do when a global pandemic and a stay at home order closes your Adult Day Training (ADT) center? Once you reorganize your staff to serve your consumers, you take the time to clean, enhance and refurbish areas for the highly anticipated reopening of the center.
One year ago, Ridge Area Arc introduced a new education program. The Rhythmic Arts Project (T.R.A.P.) drumming program uses a unique curriculum to educate individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities by embracing rhythm as a method to address basic life and learning skills as well as reading, writing and arithmetic. This program has become a favorite of consumers and is embraced by the Adult Basic Education teachers.
Through community donations and a Christmas fundraising event, an existing space has been transformed into a comfortable and practical classroom to house the program. New chairs donated by South Florida State College, sound-proofing tiles and floor covering were purchased with a donation from the Sebring Women’s Club and an incredible, colorful mural was completed thanks to the funds generated from a Christmas concert by the Heartland Harmonizers at the Church of the Brethren in Sebring.
Director of Development Donna Scherlacher connected with artist Caleigh Bird through the Highlands Art League when Bird was the artist in residence.
Bird received her bachelor’s degree in studio art with an art history minor from the College of Charleston and received her master’s degree in studio art at the University of South Carolina in Columbia, South Carolina. Bird has also spent time studying painting at the Istituto Michelangelo in Florence, Italy as well as Studio Escalier in Argenton Chateau, France. She has a family in Lake Placid.
Bird toured the ADT and met with staff and consumers. Inspired by the colors of the drums, Bird came up with a sketch that reflected the energy and rhythm of a typical T.R.A.P. session.
“Any kind of music space, especially a drum and shaker room is going to be very high energy, so I wanted to make sure to exemplify it in this mural. I decided to make this one a bit more bold to really enliven the spirit while bringing in the music makers by using cohesive colors that matched the instruments in their hands with the instruments on the walls,” said Bird
Bird significantly reduced her typical artist fee as a donation to Ridge Area Arc. Bird, who is new to muraling, enjoyed being able to focus using a new medium.
“I’m used to painting highly detailed plants and portraits and figures in oil, so using this interior acrylic house paint is quite a different medium, but I definitely enjoyed the thickness and fluidity and feeling a little bit looser than I normally allow myself to be. I think I have found my new calling,” said Bird.
The mural which wraps around a corner of the room was the finishing touch for the newly updated classroom. “I cannot wait for our consumers to return to see what we have created for them,” Scherlacher said.
While the whimsical and fun T.R.A.P. mural was the finishing piece to the T.R.A.P. classroom, a serene beach scene mural is just the starting point for the new senior room. Ridge Area Arc’s CEO Kathleen Border envisioned the space as an oasis for the senior consumers. The new senior room is made possible through a grant from the Palms of Sebring Foundation.
“We serve a wide range of age groups and that includes a group of several dozen seniors with disabilities,” Border said. “It is so important that we adapt and adjust our space to fit their need for things like walkers and wheelchairs but also their need for a serene, calming environment. We are extremely grateful to The Palms of Sebring Foundation for helping us care for our seniors. This space will be a perfect senior room thanks to their grant funds.”
The area that formerly housed a screen printing operation has been walled in and the floor has been treated and polished. The mural created by Bird is the centerpiece of the room allowing consumers to experience a peaceful day on the beach without leaving the room.
“For the beach scene, I really wanted to create a tranquil place for the mind to wander. I wanted to make sure to squeeze a lot in so I kind of played with perspective a little bit, but I wanted to make sure the beach chair was front and foremost and ready for someone to have a seat and relax the day away,” said Bird.
Ridge Area Arc looks forward to welcoming home consumers and staff and is planning on a celebration to unveil the murals and improvements to the facility. For more information on Ridge Area Arc, please call 863-452-1295.
To contact Caleigh Bird, email her at caleigh@caleighbirdart.com.