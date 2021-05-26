Ronald C. Gimse
Ronald Carl Gimse, age 85, of Sebring, Florida passed away Saturday, May 22, 2021. He was born Nov. 19, 1935 in Chicago, Illinois to Peter and Lillian (Lund) Gimse.
Ronald worked as a manager for Kmart, served in the U.S. Army National Guard, was a longtime volunteer at Highlands Regional Medical Center, member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, member of the Masonic Lodge, Scottish Rite, Shriners, and has been a resident of Sebring since 1980, coming from Las Vegas, Nevada.
He is preceded in death by his parents; wife, Jannie Gimse; twin brother, Russell Gimse, and sister, Virginia Nielson.
A funeral service will be held Saturday, May 29, 2021 at 10 a.m. at Stephenson-Nelson Funeral Home with a visitation beginning at 9 a.m. Interment will follow in Lakeview Memorial Gardens.
Arrangements entrusted to Stephenson-Nelson Funeral Home, 4001 Sebring Parkway, Sebring, FL 33870. Online condolences may be left at www.stephensonnelsonfh.com