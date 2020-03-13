It is the time of year that plans are being made for the 2020-21 school year. School principals are developing their master schedule as best they can to anticipate what teachers will be teaching what specific classes. Middle school and high school guidance counselors are helping students select classes for next year.
Last Tuesday guidance counselors from all grade levels came to the EAA Chapter 1240 Aviation Development Center to get a hands-on tour of the high school aviation program offered by our school district. The program’s primary purpose is to introduce “Options and Opportunities” to our youth by involving them in an aviation and aerospace curriculum and structured activities. The skills and knowledge gained will serve our students for a lifetime regardless of the chosen career path. Teamwork, problem solving, working with and applying technical information, working with tools, and completing multi-level technical tasks such as building an aircraft develop confidence and transferrable workplace readiness skills. Although many school district school counselors have heard about the program, being at the facility and learning firsthand how it works was very valuable.
The counselors learned about the two classes being taught: The AOPA High School Aviation Curriculum (Aerospace Technology) in the classroom and the Advanced Manufacturing Course where students are building another AirCam aircraft in the hangar. Besides seeing the aircraft building project, the counselors spent time drilling and installing clecos and rivets in the hangar on practice aircraft parts. They were led by our program resource instructors Bob Ohlinger and Bill Pisarello and current aviation student Nicole Blount. They also had the opportunity to fly a flight simulator as they learned how an aircraft is flown. We also highlighted the EAA Young Eagles program to ensure that the elementary school counselors were aware of the option for youth ages 8 to 17 to take a free flight in an aircraft with a volunteer EAA Pilot.
The school district administration felt it was important to provide the school counselors a hands-on experience so that when they were advising students who were developing their class schedules, the counselors had a much better understanding of what the options and opportunities the students had. It is one thing to know about a program, and another to be there, see it, and participate in some of the program activities. Everyone was grateful for the experience and a common statement was, “I didn’t know all that the program offered.”
All the school guidance counselors and administration now have the orientation and student application materials for students to apply for the program next year. We will continue with the two morning periods on Monday and Wednesday. Students will be transported to the Sebring airport by school bus from their home high school and then return before lunch to complete the remainder of the school day. We will accept a new group of 18 students for the beginning level and continue with 18 of the students currently enrolled as they move on to the advanced level. There will also be internships and work-study/co-op opportunities for returning students in addition to the 36 total available slots divided between all three high schools. Students will need to complete an application, be interviewed, and complete a parent/student orientation to be accepted in the program. School guidance counselors now have the program information and applications.
The core of the district aviation program is the high school component and there are other elements that we will be developing soon. We are already preparing our students for post high school options with advanced college credit and advanced technical training. We are increasing the internship, work-study/co-op programs for our students at the Sebring airport. We will be conducting workshops for elementary and middle school teachers where they will develop aviation and aerospace lessons and activities to be used in their classrooms enhancing their STEM programs.
The strength of our program is the community support that has made it possible. It is more than just the school district, airport, and EAA Chapter 1240. It is the community being involved helping with the classes, providing help with donations of time, resources and money. Our youth are 25% of our population and 100% of our future. If you would like to help developing the options and opportunities for our youth, call, text or e-mail me; it will be the ultimate win-win for everyone.
Don’t forget about the EAA 1240 pancake breakfast tomorrow, gate 24 at the Sebring Regional Airport from 8-10:30 a.m.
John Rousch is the director of the Highlands Aviation and Aerospace Academy, a community partnership between the School Board of Highlands County, the Sebring Regional Airport, EAA Chapter 1240, and Career Source Heartland, and other community groups supporting youth. He can be reached at johnrousch73@gmail.com, call or text 863-273-0522.