During a recent wildlife excursion, I was reminded many people enjoy getting back to nature, but not all of us are on the same path. On this day, the location I chose to visit is well known for thousands of ducks that bob in wetland cells serving as a recharge area. Of course, this is Central Florida and abundant watery habitat equals a whole bunch of large reptiles too.
While I was there for the birds, many other people were visiting specifically to see alligators. I knew this because every single time they saw one, their rental car or colorfully license-plated vehicle would stop and the whole carload would hang out the windows to snap pictures. This obviously slowed things down. For some, this was a problem, but for this gal, it was a really good problem to have.
As we crept along at a literal snail’s pace, I had plenty of time to scout about with my powerful binoculars and request a stop whenever I saw something feathered. Amazingly, many people were showing frustration here and there about the slow down, but it wasn’t until later that we really understood why.
Changes have been made to this site since my last visit and the second half of the property now is more lake than shallow wetland. While there were still ducks-numbering in the thousands, they were too far out to shoot with my camera. Then the wind had really got cranking and using a scope was pointless due to the bouncing. I gave up and just enjoyed the views. We soon saw what all the earlier fussing was about.
All along the banks of this section were alligators. Some resembled the usual cast of characters we see locally, but others were the oh-my-goodness-stop-the-car-and-take-a-look-at-that-one sized lizards you don’t often get to set eyes upon. A few were so large that we really did stop the car and simply wonder at just how aged the reptile might be. Even more surprising was the one dinosaur we saw while walking on a section near the lakefront later in our travels.
It was easy to see why some were wanting to hurry up and get through the front section and head right to the main event. Seeing alligators is a major draw for anyone not hailing from these parts. Think about the first thing your out-of-state guests ask when they visit. Do you remember the first “real, live, wild alligator” you saw upon your first days in our sunny state?
Our day was a great nature experience, and it was really fun for this seasoned Nature Nerd to have a moment or two of wonder over a common species I’ve seen hundreds of times. It was also a bit sobering to think of those monsters lurking out there just waiting for their next meal to venture too close. It’s not often I second guess my decisions to take a hike, but this spot was one where I realized I’d better have a spotter watching when I’m focusing on bird life. After all, I know my place in the food chain and hope to stay right in the same spot no matter where I roam.