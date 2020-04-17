We have all made adjustments by staying at home to help limit the community spread of the COVID-19 virus. It has tested all of us. Here are some lighter comments sent to me by a Wisconsin farmer friend who found it in Agtalk.
Half of us are going to come out of this quarantine as amazing cooks. The other half will come out with a drinking problem.
I used to spin that toilet paper like I was on Wheel of Fortune. Now I turn it like I’m cracking a safe.
I need to practice social-distancing from the refrigerator.
Still haven’t decided where to go for Easter — the living room or the bedroom.
Every few days try your jeans on just to make sure they fit. Pajamas will have you believe all is well in the kingdom.
Homeschooling is going well. Two students suspended for fighting and one teacher fired for drinking on the job.
I don’t think anyone expected that when we changed the clocks we’d go from Standard Time to the Twilight Zone.
This morning I saw a neighbor talking to her cat. It was obvious she thought her cat understood her. I came into my house, told my dog...we laughed a lot.
So, after this quarantine...will the producers of My 600 Pound Life just find me or do I find them?
Quarantine Day five: I went to this restaurant called THE KITCHEN. You have to gather all the ingredients and make your own meal. I have no clue how is place is still in business.
My body has absorbed so much soap and disinfectant lately that when I pee it cleans the toilet.
Day five of Homeschooling: One of these little monsters called in a bomb threat.
I’m so excited — it’s time to take out the garbage. What should I wear?
I hope the weather is good tomorrow for my trip to Puerto Backyarda. I’m getting tired of Los Livingroom.
Classified Ad: Single man with toilet paper seeks woman with hand sanitizer for good clean fun.
Day six of Homeschooling: My child just said: “I hope I don’t have the same teacher next year”... I’m offended.
Better six feet apart than six feet under.
The 10 things I have learned by staying home:
- A regular routine helps keep me doing things.
- I have found a new taste for Maker’s Mark Bourbon, a little slip at the end of the day.
- I can give myself a haircut using an old pair of clippers. Some touch up needed by Becky, actually a great deal of touch up.
- The dogs don’t know what to do with us being home all the time.
- Becky created a new “Secret Garden” on the back deck which is a great place to relax and eat outside.
- Solo motorcycle rides help break the “Cabin Fever.” I have purchased more things than I need on Amazon.com, it’s so easy...
- Our milkweed plant has spawned a large crop of Monarch Butterfly caterpillars, and we are watching them develop, really cool.
- I don’t know how effective the on-line instruction process is, but we are all doing our best to make it work. Converting documents that can be filled out and turned in is a challenge. I might be able to figure it out by the time we are done.
- I am learning where everything is located in Publix as I have been nominated as the primary grocery shopper. This may continue after things get back to normal. I’m getting comfortable wearing blue gloves and a facemask.
- I have seen more o
- f my neighbors than ever before; some I have never seen before. We know everyone on our street, so I think our street being so quiet, is a nice place to take a walk.
We will get through this, and thank you to all the emergency and city workers and those who are in the grocery stores and others providing some ongoing services. We appreciate you.