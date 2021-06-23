The recent exchange of views between Sheriff Blackman and citizens on the lack of speeding enforcement on U.S. 27 was certainly interesting. It is obvious that the faster a car is going, the greater the chance that the driver will lose control and cause a crash.
Highway 27 isn’t the only place where more attention to speed limits would be welcome. I live on Lakeview Drive in Sebring, so this concerns the Sebring Police Department as well. For most of Lakeview Drive, the speed limit is 35 mph. This is about right for a curvy road with many obstructions blocking a driver’s view for short distances ahead. Several times in the past year I have seen vehicles there that I am positive are going 70 mph. That’s double the speed limit. The good news is that parents generally keep their children well away from this road.
There are always people on bicycles in Sebring, which is good. It is good exercise.
Nationwide, about 2% of the people dying in motor vehicle accidents are bicyclists, in any year. That means that people killed while riding a bicycle account for one out of every 50 deaths from traffic accidents. In 2019, Florida had more bicycle deaths than any other state. With less than 7% of the country’s population, Florida had 16% of bicycle deaths.
Florida also has a serious problem with pedestrian deaths. Seven states, including Florida, account for 54% of the country’s pedestrian deaths. This comes from the Governors Highway Safety Association (GHSA) booklet Pedestrian Traffic Fatalities by State, 2020 Preliminary Data. Interestingly enough, some jurisdictions do not report a pedestrian being run over and killed in a parking lot as a traffic fatality. It isn’t on a public road.
Not all crashes between a motor vehicle and a bicyclist or pedestrian result in death. According to the Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles (FLHSMV), there were 9,736 pedestrian crashes and 6,664 bicycle crashes in 2019. According to the GHSA, 75% of pedestrian fatalities happen at night.
The increasing use of e-bikes and scooters is all the more reason that we should be concerned about the safety of pedestrians, bicyclists and others.
Double passing, passing more than one vehicle at a time, is something else that concerns me. In high school, I was taught that double passing is absolutely forbidden, besides being the height of foolishness. I was told not to do it.
In a booklet put out by the American Automobile Association, Freeway Driving, which also covers driving on highways, we find: “Do not count on having enough time to pass several cars at once. To minimize risk, pass only one vehicle at a time.”
From the Official Florida Drivers License Handbook: “Do not attempt to pass more than one vehicle at a time. Passing multiple vehicles is dangerous.”
According to FLHSMV, improper passing was the primary cause of 9,173 crashes, including 51 deaths and 171 incapacitating injuries, in 2019.
The driving public doesn’t seem to know that double passing is dangerous and I haven’t heard any of our elected officials say anything about it. It isn’t hard to find examples. Traveling on east-west highways in Florida, I once saw a car pass four other cars, after dark.
Returning to Lakeview Drive, recently I went to the grocery store, a very brief trip. I saw double passing on the way there and another example of double passing on the way back. One of these was in a no passing zone. You would think that Lakeview Drive in Sebring would be one of the most thoroughly policed road in I Highlands County, but there is no sign of that.
I don’t doubt that the police pass out tickets, but their priorities are apparently different from mine.
Dale Gillis is a resident of Sebring. Guest columns and viewpoints are the opinion of the writer, not necessarily that of the Highlands News-Sun.