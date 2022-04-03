Spring is here and that means the 12 Hours of Sebring is over for this year and the snowbirds are getting ready to go home. And that’s when Visit Sebring/Highlands County Tourist Development Council (TDC) starts to bring in events that help fill our hotels, restaurants and attraction and infuse more disposable income into Highlands County when we need it most.
The list below showcases the events that the TDC has assisted with grant funding, recruited to Highlands County, or both. If you are interested in volunteering at any of these events, please contact the TDC office.
April 1-3: Sebring Soda Festival – Florida’s fizziest festival is completing its fourth year today. This family-friendly event offers something for kids of all ages and continues to be a favorite with locals and visitors who are curious to experience the soda-licious festivities complete with music, games, food and 200+ varieties of craft sodas. www.SebringSodaFest.com
April 8-10: American Junior Golf Association’s (AJGA) Visit Sebring Preview Tournament – The AJGA is a 501©(3) non-profit organization dedicated to the overall growth and development of young men and women who aspire to earn college golf scholarships through competitive golf. Notable AJGA alumni include Tiger Woods, Phil Mickelson, Lexi Thompson and Paula Creamer. www.ajga.org
April 12-14: Minor League Golf Tour – Visit Sebring Classic – The MLGT’s mission is to provide an affordable, top level professional golf training for players who aspire to play on the PGA, Web.com, Senior and LPGA Tours. Nearly 100 players who played on the MLGT have 2022 status on the PGA Tour or the Korn Ferry Tour. www.MinorLeagueGolf.com
April 29-May 1: Prowatercross – Watercross can be simply put as motocross on Personal Watercrafts (PWCs or jetskis). The exception being these athletes compete on unpredictable liquid track varying from oceans, lakes and rivers. Competitors challenge the notion of what is possible on a jet ski utilizing the most advanced equipment reaching speeds of over 85 mph against a full line of competitors to the extreme freestylist landing a double back-flip. www.prowatercross.org
May 10-12: East Coast Women’s Professional Golf Tour – The Tour is kicking off its inaugural season at Sun n’ Lake with the Sebring Women’s Championship May 11-13. The ECWPGT is mission-driven tour, creating more and better playing opportunities for those players aspiring to the LGPA TOUR (like our very own Kendal Griffin) and creating connections and mentoring outside the ropes for when they’re playing careers are behind them. These are the best not-yet-LPGA players in the world! Admission is free. This event did not receive a TDC grant. https://www.ecwpgt.com
May 13-15: American Cornhole League Championship – The ACL promotes and develops cornhole as a sport for any age and any skill level. The organization establishes the rules and regulations to govern the sport around the world. The League creates and manages special events, advises on the expansion of outside competitions, develops cornhole equipment, and educates others on how to position the sport for growth and success. www.iplaycornhole.com
May 14-15: High School Lacrosse Showcase Tournament – Although lacrosse is not popular in Highlands County yet, the sport is one of the fastest-growing youth sports in the United States. Tournament director Tom West is one of the most accomplished lacrosse coaches the nation with 24 years of experience coaching at both high school and college levels in various states. This event will showcase the state’s best lacrosse players in front of college scouts.
June 4-5: Heartland Triathlon – Celebrating 15 years of racing in Sebring, the Heartland Triathlon is back this June for another test of stamina while participants swim, cycle and run to the finish line. Racing options available for youth and adults at varying distances. www.HeartlandTri.com
June 17-19: Bono Bilt Youth Wrestling – Bono Bilt is quickly becoming one of the top youth wrestling training and tournament providers in the U.S. Created by legendary wrestler and University of Wisconsin head coach Chris Bono, these events are designed to give young wrestlers the opportunity to compete and learn but also grow in the sport. Visitors from across the southeast U.S. will attend with a Friday evening weigh in and two days of competition Saturday and Sunday. https://www.facebook.com/Bonobilt/
For more information about the Highlands County Tourist Development Council (TDC) and a list of upcoming area events, go to VisitSebring.com and follow us on social media: @VisitSebring #VisitSebring.
Casey Wohl Hartt is the lead marketing consultant for Visit Sebring/Highlands County TDC. Raised in Highlands County, Hartt has 20+ years of experience in marketing, brand management, and public relations. She worked for various Florida industries before launching her own marketing and public relations firm, Gray Dog Communications, and travel brand, The Getaway Girl, in 2007.