In the week before the clock sprung forward, our conversations seemed also to follow a familiar revolution. Venturing forth each morning in the pre-dawn dimness, we noticed we could almost see each other. I’d look over and there was my sleepy husband, yawning right along with me.
Then as we drew ever closer to the time change, the lightening sky revealed other things we hadn’t seen in the previous darkness. New construction nearby was now almost completed and updates to landscaping dotted some yards. Power walking on, all sorts of things formerly hidden by the night were visible. It led to my ongoing question. “So, if it’s this light today at 6 a.m. that means after the time change it will be this bright an hour later, right?” Mr. Harris, despite the early dawn bleariness, would nod. I know this because I could now see him. My concern came next. “That means it will be darker again when we walk, right?”
“Only at first,” he insisted. “Then it will be lighter and also light in the evening.”
This is my ongoing confusion with DST. I always enjoy the sunlight, birdsong and brightness alleviating my drowsiness as we stroll in the weeks just before the change. Then suddenly, it seems, we are plunged back into darkness for a bit. Trying to recall how bright it is at 5 a.m., I attempt to prepare myself.
Confusion with daylight saving time has been with us since about 1908, according to TimeandDate.com. Apparently while Germany implemented DST officially in 1916, Ontario folks residing in a place called Thunder Bay turned their clocks forward eight years before. Considering how cold and dark it must be in that region, I suspect it was wholeheartedly embraced. DST isn’t loved by everyone though and the website noted the European Union will soon vote on ending DST.
If they do, they’ll join some 60% of the world that remains on standard time. Then there’s universal coordinated time or UTC. If you’ve ever set up a computer or needed to video chat with someone elsewhere in the world, you might have heard of UTC. Expressed as UTC- or UTC+, the world’s time standard is used and then your location either added back or subtracted in hours. Did you also know that the duration of DST varies across the globe with some ending sooner than others?
Here on our side of the Atlantic, where are we in the whole DST thing? Well considering how several states already introduced legislation to keep summer time all year long, federal approval is still needed. The Sunshine Protection Act, a Florida-based bill, passed Congress in 2018. Bills and resolutions still await the passing of a federal law to allow states to observe year-round daylight saving time. If or when that happens, our swinging back and forth might become a thing of the past.
Until then, happy updating of all those clock-fueled appliances. Might I suggest you also change out your smoke detector batteries too? Once all that’s done, I find this side of DST much easier to embrace than the fall back. How about you? Do you agree with DST or would you prefer standard time all year long?