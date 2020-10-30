It was quiet in the hangar, even with the main door open. A few birds chirped, but the early morning sounds didn’t include the normal race track sounds of cars screaming around the turn to the back stretch that is close to our EAA hangar. I was alone, moving some things around preparing to have chapter volunteers and our high school aviation students arriving in a few hours to get our facility ready for face-to-face instruction and building of our second AirCam.
I have always arrived early for events in which I have some leadership responsibility. For years I came to school two hours before the first class and events at our EAA hangar. It was uninterrupted quiet time to clear my mind and get ready for what was about to unfold. Last Saturday was no different until I heard the unmistakable sound of twin Rotax engines getting louder. A few moments later a beautiful AirCam taxied in front of the hangar framed by the rising morning sun. A familiar profile was in the front pilot’s seat, retired NASA Astronaut Story Musgrave.
The AirCam our students built with Story came home to the place where it was born for the first time. What a treat. I have come to know Story over the time spent building the AirCam and as he has been actively involved with our youth program. I enjoy his company and the easy going banter we always have when we see each other. What was special, it was just me, Story, and an amazing AirCam and the quiet of the morning.
Here was a man who has flown every one of our Space shuttles, has more time in a NASA T-38 Talon jet aircraft than any other NASA pilots, and a multitude of other types of aircraft, and he was so excited to share his excitement in flying his AirCam. This 80-plus-year-old “kid” sounded like he flew for the first time.
As others arrived and we began our different tasks, I directed our students to go out and see Story and “their” AirCam. The song “A Mother and Child Reunion” by Paul Simon kept playing in my mind. For some of the students it was the first time seeing the completed aircraft. You could see them looking it over more closely than many others who see an aircraft for the first time. These students got up close and you could see them touch parts of the aircraft, parts that they had fabricated.
As they touched the plane, I saw them pause and could see they were remembering the times they handled that part. As an educator, this was another acknowledgement that we were accomplishing what we had originally designed the high school aviation program to do.
Alana Rowan, a student from Avon Park, joined the aviation class for the first time this year. The only contact she has had before last Saturday was online. She had not been to the hangar before, never seen an AirCam other than in a picture, and was a bit overwhelmed by it all. She came with Mike Williams, another Avon Park High School student, who was in the program last year. Mike took the time to show Alana around and introduced her to Story and the completed AirCam.
As I chatted with Alana near the front of the hangar, I took her over to the two main pieces of the AirCam under construction that was started last March before we had to shut down due to COVID. It looked like an aluminum porcupine with all the clecos sticking out. I explained what they were and the process of drilling out the temporary rivets, installing the clecos, and how we would eventually dismantle the whole thing prior to painting the primer.
What was another treat was the ability to have me point to the AirCam being built, and then have her look outside and see what the aluminum porcupine would become. I could see she was thinking “How will I ever be able to do that?” I assured her that many of the students who were gathered around the AirCam outside felt the same way just a short time ago. We would all learn together.
Dale Huffman, EAA Chapter 1240 president, organized the work teams and it was not long before everything was done and ready for our re-opening of the high school aviation program on Nov. 2. The morning held many treats and no tricks. As the jobs were done, most everyone gone, and Story with his AirCam had left, I was there with a few people. It was quiet again. I looked around and reflected on how far we had come from a dream six years ago. The commitment from our community to share in the dream of “Creating Options and Opportunities” for our youth is outstanding. Thank you all, we are about to take off again.
John Rousch is the director of the Highlands Aviation and Aerospace Academy, a community partnership between the School Board of Highlands County, the Sebring Regional Airport, EAA Chapter 1240 and Career Source Heartland, and other community groups supporting youth. He can be reached at johnrousch73@gmail.com, call or text 863-273-0522.