With the never-ending stream of advertising infiltrating every device and application we use on a daily basis, I’ve recently been discovering a whole bunch of stuff I never knew I needed. Now that it’s been waved before me, I find myself desiring to part with funds and just might make a purchase of these novel items for my life.
The first thing that caught my scrolling eye was a unique design of a decorative and functional lighting system. Made of a tall, thin bar that fits tightly into the corner of a room, the advertisement showed it emanating various colors of light. “What is that” I murmured, setting an eye like a crow on the colorful image. It seemed like a delightful addition to a bedroom or other space where you’d like to add just a touch of light for ambiance. Bookmarking it, I continued with my current task, but I may head back and click to ship yet. How cool was it to put lighting into a piece of molding? My room could resemble that of a swanky art gallery, and I think this would be pretty swell.
Later I saw an advertisement about a Kickstarter campaign for hiking pants for women that would, ahem, afford one the opportunity to relieve themselves without extensive disrobing. Immediately joining the link, I thought about how much this could impact my hiking forays. While most times I’m way out in the woods alone, I do want to start hiking with others in this coming year. The need to find a way to utilize the woodland areas discreetly did come to mind when I pondered adding friends to my outdoor wandering. With pants like the ones being advertised, group hiking would be a lot easier. Time will tell if they are easy to navigate and manage with all the other gear on. Who knew such things existed?
Another intriguing item I’ve had my eye on is a personal care company that makes soaps and such for outdoorsy enthusiasts. One product they sell is advertised as being imbued with the scent of campfire, gunpowder and whiskey. While the advertisement links it to cowboys, I don’t really know what one smells like, but I suspect it’s more horse than whiskey. The draw for me is I do recall what I smelled like after a prescribed burn.
The fragrance of fire work included the pungent odor of diesel fuel, which I could do without, and the sharp, soapy aroma of foam additives. Those are not good scents, but for some reason when it was all mixed in with ash and tinder it did stir my emotions in a positive way. Would this soap hearken back those moments for me? It sounds a bit strange at first mention, but apparently a lot of people are liking this type of fragrance based on the abundance of companies mixing it up.
The one downside to all this unique opportunity of course is the ease of swiping right by and forgetting about it as the next distraction pops up. Time will tell what the next latest, greatest thing might be, but one thing’s for certain, it will be appearing on a screen near you.