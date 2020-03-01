The Highlands News-Sun has published two articles regarding voting rights associated with the elections of directors to the Board of Supervisors of Sun ‘N Lake (SNL). The legendary broadcaster Paul Harvey used to weave stories that captivated his radio audience called “The Rest of the Story.” There is another side to the story about voting rights at SNL. While the subject matter may not compare to a Paul Harvey broadcast, I believe it is important and relevant to provide another perspective to the arguments being presented at board meetings and published in the newspaper.
The current voting system provides for two supervisors of the SNL board to be elected by the votes of property owners and three by a popular vote of Florida residents that live in SNL and are registered to vote in Florida elections. The electorate includes Florida residents that reside in SNL; nonresident “Snowbirds” and foreign nationals (mostly Canadians) that own property in SNL; the owners of Tanglewood and AdventHealth.
Three of the supervisors on the board that are elected by popular vote and have a majority on the board, have voted to change the system to provide for the election of all five supervisors by a popular vote. To eliminate needless repetition, when referring to Florida residents I am referring to permanent Florida residents that are registered to vote in Florida elections.
The major claim of the three proponents of the change is that the current voting system is “unfair” to property owners that are Florida residents because Tanglewood and AdventHealth control enough votes to carry the election of any candidate supervisor they choose to support for the two supervisor seats reserved for property owners.
The definition of unfair is “an action taken that is not based on or behaving according to the principles of equality and justice.” Let’s look at a comparison of the current system with the proposed new system from the standpoint of equality and justice.
Aside from Tanglewood and AdventHealth, the new proposal limits the right to vote for supervisors to residents of SNL and purports to eliminate the ability of Tanglewood and AdventHealth to dominate the election of two of the directors. The proposal disenfranchises people that are not permanent residents of Florida.
Therefore, “Snowbirds” and Canadians, even if they have invested anywhere from $70,000-$400,000 in real estate, pay about $5,000 for a golfing membership, spend $200-$400 per month at the clubhouse, pay the assessment of about $700, pay property taxes to Highlands County and have enjoyed the right to vote for SNL supervisors, all for at least 20 years, can no longer vote for any of the five supervisors.
A Florida resident that owns a property, but is not a golfing member of SNL, pays only an assessment of about $700 properly has the right to vote. However, when the concept of “skin in the game” is considered, where is the justice in disenfranchising the Snowbirds and Canadians?
My wife organizes a Saturday afternoon golf group. During the winter months the number of players in the group is about 140. We have never made a count by nationality because, as people, there is not a nickel’s worth of difference between us. A wild guess is about 50% are Canadians and about 40% are Snowbird U.S. citizens.
During the summer months, the number of players in her group is about 12. Other golf group organizers experience similar attrition during the summer months. What would you think of a business owner that intentionally and unnecessarily stiff arms and alienates 90% of his largest customers? That businessman had better have a clear and defensible argument tied to the survival of his business, or he will have done irreparable damage to his enterprise. In this instance, the survival of SNL is not at risk.
The argument that Tanglewood and AdventHealth create a situation that is “unfair” to residents of SNL, by virtue of their ownership of several hundreds of acres of land, is bogus. What is unfair? These two organizations have tens of millions of dollars of assets exposed to the government of SNL. In addition, Tanglewood pays about $228,000 per year to SNL as assessments and AdventHealth pays about $104,000.
Is it unreasonable that they should aspire to have an interest regarding how the affairs of SNL are managed? Admittedly, the two entities have a very large number of votes. An equitable means should be found to reduce their voting power to a reasonable level vis-a-vis the residents of SNL. Under the new proposal both the owners of Tanglewood and AdventHealth will not qualify for a single vote.
Under the existing voting rules, in the unlikely event that Tanglewood and/or AdventHealth were to decide to throw their weight around and put pressure on the two landowner directors beholden to them, and that the two directors would knowingly subvert the best interest of SNL, there are still three directors that can readily prevent any initiative from being enacted that is antithetical to the broader interest of SNL property owners.
Lastly, the proponents point out accurately that a person must be a permanent resident of a state or province to enjoy the right to vote. However, SNL is not a county government. We have more flexibility regarding voting rights than a county government. How many voting jurisdictions in the U.S. have as high a percentage of foreign nationals as has SNL? We are unique. The Board of Supervisors represents the interest of all the people that live in SNL. If the board is truly interested in equality and justice, major consideration should be given to the unique situation at SNL. Our Canadian neighbors should have the right to vote for supervisors that they believe will best represent their interests. Regarding the governance of SNL, I sincerely believe that their perceived self-interest is very similar, if not identical, to their U.S. neighbors.
This controversy obscures the real problem at SNL. This and previous board of directors of SNL have done a miserable job of developing and monetizing the unsold real estate in SNL. There are approximately 8,500 unsold lots in SNL. The value of monetizing this asset is enormous. One must only take a drive around the more populous counties of Florida to see what people and governments, with an entrepreneurial outlook, are accomplishing right before our very eyes.
It has been reported that 300 people are moving into Florida every day. The question that the people of SNL should demand to have answered is this: Why is the Board of Supervisors wasting valuable time trying to manipulate voting rights over concerns about mythical straw men villains called Tanglewood and AdventHealth while sticking it to some of our best residents?
Why isn’t the Board of Supervisors spending a major amount of time and effort putting people and resources in place to exploit the booming real estate market in this state? We have the land and the price/value relationship of our “product” is a compelling package. The Board of Supervisors is derelict in its duty, to the people that put them in authority, when they count beans and twiddle about votes while failing to exercise the entrepreneurial spirit that is expected of people elected to an important leadership role. Management is all about priorities.
The proposal that three of the five supervisors of the SNL board have supported will now be acted upon by the Highlands County Board of County Commission.
If one compares the two systems, taking away the right to have a vote in the selection of two of the five directors from people that contribute substantial funds to SNL and vesting all the voting rights to other groups, most of whom contribute much less to the financial well being of SNL is hardly equal or just treatment. It is also very poor business judgement and the County Commission should reject the proposal.
Cliff Wood is a resident of Sun ‘N Lake of Sebring. Guest columns are the opinion of the writer, not necessarily that of the Highlands News-Sun.