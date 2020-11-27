Last Tuesday was one of those special days for any pilot, and especially me. Clear skiers, calm winds and the opportunity to fly in an old friend with a young friend. N12339 is the Cessna 172 aircraft used when I started our local flying club. I left the club when I purchased my own Cessna 150 and had not flown the 172 for at least two years. It took little time to have the comfort return of being in the left seat of this lovely airplane. It gained altitude much faster than my Cessna 150 and, after leveling off at 3,000 feet, I could see for miles and miles. In pilot language, it was “clear, blue and 22.”
I could not have had a better day for this special flight. This flight was my bi-annual flight review (BFR). A BFR is required of a pilot every two years, which the pilot will spend time in the air with a Certified Flight Instructor who will evaluate the skills of the pilot and coach and guide any skills that need to be refreshed. The CFI also reviews the ground school elements to be sure the pilot is current with the Federal Aviation Regulations (FARs) and being able to read and understand aeronautical charts.
What was so special about this flight was who was sitting in the right seat. This CFI was not just any CFI but one I knew very well. Travis Peeples was one of my students in my aviation class at Lake Placid High School. I was the pilot that gave him his first EAA Young Eagle Flight. Travis was special from the beginning. His dad Ron is a captain for Southwest Airlines.
Travis had always had access to aircraft and flying but had not expressed much interest in aviation. This is not uncommon, and I have seen it before in students who had family members who are pilots. Sometimes the interest is sparked, other times it is just something that the family does. I think Travis had a mild interest but was in my class because many of his buddies were enrolled. His class is one of the ones I remember fondly; there were quite a few “characters” in that group.
It happened on a Saturday morning similar to this past Tuesday. I gave Travis his first Young Eagle flight, and when up at altitude he took the controls. The rest, as they say, is history. The seed was planted and it has grown and grown into something quite special. After graduating from LPHS, Travis earned his college degree in finance at UCF and while in college earned his private pilot license and continued earning his advanced ratings. After graduating from UCF, he then went to a school in Fort Lauderdale to earn his Air Transport Pilot rating. While here at the Sebring Regional Airport he earned his Certified Flight Instructor rating. What Travis has done is not easy and requires a great deal of effort and dedication.
So, here I was in the left seat where the teacher had become the student. It was one of the most enjoyable flights I have had in a long time. Sure, the weather was perfect but what was even better was the way Travis handled the flight. Professional and positive, and developing the attitude that “I’m here to help you become an even better pilot.” We went through standard flight training maneuvers. He would demonstrate what he wanted me to do then give me the responsibility to duplicate the maneuver. I had so much fun, and I think he did too.
Our High School Aviation and Aerospace Program is developing options and opportunities for our students. Travis has many ahead of him. Presently he is working as a charter pilot and providing flight instruction. He is like many of us waiting to see the COVID-19 virus come to some sort of end. He is considering many options as a professional pilot or even possibly entering into military aviation. In the meantime, if you are looking for a very good CFI to continue or start your flight training, I would highly recommend you contact Travis. Contact me and I can get you connected.
This past Tuesday is one of the outcomes we teachers live for. Teachers put their heart and soul into their students, and if they are lucky, they get to see some amazing outcomes like I saw this past Tuesday. I am very proud of Travis and see a young man building a bright future in aviation. Blue skies and tailwinds Travis.
John Rousch is the director of the Highlands Aviation and Aerospace Academy, a community partnership between the School Board of Highlands County, the Sebring Regional Airport, EAA Chapter 1240, and Career Source Heartland, and other community groups supporting youth. He can be reached at johnrousch73@gmail.com, call or text 863-273-0522.