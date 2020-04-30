In this new normal of remote work, the online platform known as Zoom has soared as a way to connect teams, coworkers and families. Simple to set up and use, it is available for free on the app store icon on your phone or to download on your computer. Reminiscent of the old Hollywood Squares television show, the introductory jingle of the Brady Bunch still trills in my mind every time I log in.
Facebook is chock full of hilarious parodies of how Zoom really rolls, and I have enjoyed laughing over many. Easy to use, there is a slight learning curve as one finds all the controls. Staying connected sometimes is also an issue with spotty internet so approach this new way of meeting with tempered spirit.
As with all good things, there is also a need for proper controls to avoid the possibility of nefarious infiltration. There are easy-to-follow tutorials to ensure you are staying safe online, but as with all safety measures, you have got to use them for it to work.
I was surprised when I did a little looking around in my settings to find something that would never have occurred to me. Did you know Zoom offers a retouched option? While setting up the app on my phone, I reviewed settings as I chose various security selections, and there it was. The option to “touch up my appearance” was available via a simple slide of the fingertip.
Even though I am remote working, I’m still up before dawn. We have kept to our regular routine, so I’ve fed the furry freeloaders, finished a two-mile walk, showered, blown dry my hair and applied makeup before the sun rises every single day. That’s a lot considering we’re in pandemic mode and I’m sporting waist-length hair. Was it all a waste of time? Could I slide a button and in a shameful act of vanity find myself touched up? What would I look like?
Intrigued I started to test it out just — to see mind you — but the instructions included several steps. Clearly, I am not as image-conscious as I thought. Going to settings, having to adjust my privacy and allow the camera before I could even see how it worked felt like too much effort. I bypassed the intriguing option, but maybe you would like to try it?
There was also a reaction skin tone option. One eyebrow lifting, I toyed with the idea of showing a deep, dark tan on my next online meeting. It sounded hilarious, kind of like the various clips available on social media.
As we learn all these new ways to communicate and connect, it would be good to remember to keep a jovial disposition, check your security settings and just take a shower. You will feel better even if the technology offers you a way around it.