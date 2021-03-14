Last week I shared the common gallinule, a rail that looks and acts a lot like a little black duck with a bright red bill. This week I’m featuring the American Coot, which also looks a lot like a little black duck, but with a white frontal shield and bill.
Also, a member of the rail family, coots and gallinules or moorhens are often seen congregating together in open, marshy areas with plenty of sheltering vegetation. Much like the moorhens or gallinules, coots are vocal and chatter quite a bit as they feed and peck around. I like to think of them all as swamp chickens because they remind me of swimming hens as they murmur and poke about wetlands fussing at one another.
That white facial skin, easily seen at a distance, also has a small red circular area that you may be able to view with binoculars or a close camera image. That fleshy frontal shield swells in size during breeding season. Made up of pigmented keratinized skin cells, males will show their shields to others as part of their territorial protection along with fanning their neck feathers. It is also believed that mated pairs identify each other within their set breeding territory via the shape and size of this swollen facial shield.
From a distance they look like a small black duck, especially when they are congregated in groups of hundreds or thousands of coots. In the rail family, they are not ducks. They have long, lanky toes devoid of webbing much like the gallinules. Legs are long and greenish in color with peculiar looking fleshy edges to the toes which help hold them upright on floating vegetation. Much like how a snowshoe keeps one from breaking through powder, those fleshy parts help spread out the weight of the bird. They will also use that stability to propel themselves across the water’s surface to take flight and it’s a delight to watch them run over the water just before taking off. They do dive and swim just like a duck despite missing those webbed toes.
Up close, their sooty-colored plumage contrasts nicely with that white bill ending in a black marked area near the tip. Viewed with binoculars or a chance up-close encounter, take note of their deep red colored eyes.
Much like a duck they feed on seeds and aquatic plants and will come to land to pick through vegetation. Nesting platforms are made just above the water’s surface of grasses and emergent vegetation tethered to hold the floating nest in place. Eggs are pale pinkish with darker speckles and young are active within hours of hatching.
Feeding on plant material as well as insects, tadpoles, and snails, they are tough, adaptable, and sometimes aggressive to others in their species. Coots are found in Florida throughout the year in shallow, sheltered wetlands. Watch for them around your neighborhood ponds, canals, or retention areas near local big box stores.