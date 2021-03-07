Found year-round in Florida, this striking avian inhabitant of freshwater marshes is often seen in groups bobbing about like a little black duck. Other times you’ll see them out of the water using their long-toed feet to walk over vegetation like how a rail does. Previously known as a Common Moorhen and now referred to as the Common Gallinule, this member of the rail family is a lot like a duck without the webbed feet.
Rails are marsh dwellers, preferring shallow, slow moving waters chock full of vegetation. Nesting within sheltered tangles of aquatic plants, they easily slip in and out of dense growth to hide from signs of danger. Feeding primarily on plant seeds and emergent vegetation, insects are also consumed. Their trilling laughter – “ha, ha, ha, ha…ha” – is unmistakable and can be quite raucous when large groups are congregating together.
When you see them, the first thing you will likely notice is their bright, fire engine red frontal shield. Devoid of feathers, the frontal shield is an area of fleshy growth over the center of the bird’s face. On the Common Gallinule, this bright red shield matches their bright red bill tipped in yellow. Against their sooty coloration of deep grays and browns, it is quite noticeable and easily spotted from some distance away.
Other field marks include those long greenish legs ending in feet with those lanky, crinkled toes. White feather tips on adults’ contrast with their darker feathering. Juveniles are similar in shape, size, and coloration, but lack the red frontal shield. They also have a white racing stripe along their sides which can help you identify them as each life stage has a different appearance.
Like a duck, moorhens or gallinules swim about in the water, but if you see them deftly walking over the emergent vegetation, those toes give them away. Clucking and laughing, they remind me of chickens as they peck about in the water. Males build nests of plant material for the females to lay a clutch of buff or brownish eggs. Extra nests are prepared and used for sleeping or resting spots within the couple’s territory.
Young are black, fuzzy, and outfitted with a bare red head and bill. Able to swim within a day of hatching, they paddle about with the adults. As they do, observe the adults for the nearly constant head bobbing as they feed on floating plant material. Adults will also step out of the water and use those toes to turn over plant material in search of snails or other invertebrates to eat. You may spot them in retention ponds, canals, or other marshy areas where there is plenty of shelter and standing water.