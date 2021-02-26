Education is an investment. It is more than dollars for tuition or other training, but the investment of time and commitment. Over the years, our society has struggled to find the best and most effective ways to make the investment. Debates on public versus private schools for K-12 schools, local and state post- secondary schools with free or reduced tuition at private institutions, these are all choices that many times have no clear answer which one is best.
I have made my career over the last 50 years in various educational programs. I have been mostly in the public school format, but have also taught in post-secondary institutions that were private, as well as a state university. I directed government sponsored job training and skill development programs. I don’t claim to have all the answers, but I have over the years learned a few things about education. Here are some thoughts, as we presently consider many of the ongoing questions and eliminating significant portions of student loan debt.
When I was in high school, the school counselors hammered away that everyone needed to go to college to get ahead in life. Trade school and vocational training were for those who were not “college material.” That was wrong then and still is. Many of the trades and post-secondary training are much more demanding and technical than college. In addition, graduates of the trades will find employment quickly and earn much more than the recent college graduate.
My career choice was teaching in a technical or vocational area. It was one of the best choices I ever made; I had the best of both worlds. Other than my first year of college at a state school, I paid my way through the remaining three with summer jobs and work during the school year. College tuition is much higher now in many places and can’t be paid by summer jobs and working during the school year, so students take on large loans to pay for their education. Hopefully, they will find a job that will be in their field of study and be able to pay their student debt. For many that is not happening. With our economy slowing, jobs are scarce for those without a high demand marketable skill or trade.
Here is my point that has many facets of the situation: I’m in favor for finding ways to help our citizens to get an education that will give them skills for our changing world, in fact is something essential we must do. That being said, we have to be smart about it. We need to support programs that provide a population that has a marketable high-demand skill set. Doctors, scientists, engineers, nurses and lab-techs and educators require years of study and ongoing education. Many trades are in high demand and some programs provide a student an opportunity to earn a wage while being trained.
When a person decides to enroll in some form of post-secondary education, either at a college or trade school, they should select an area that they have an interest in and will provide them with a marketable skill. I’m not saying a general college education is not valuable, we need a well-educated society. If there are programs that will assist post-secondary education in the trades of college with tax dollars, the educational plan should directly benefit the needs of our society. Am I too harsh? I don’t think so, I’m just being realistic.
Education is an investment, and the stronger K-12 system we have the better our country will be. We need to attract the best and brightest to be our teachers. We need to stop the frugal ways we support education and make significant investments in our public schools so all of our children get the best education we can provide, regardless of where they live or what race they are.
Being in education today, regardless of what level you are involved in or if you are staff, teachers or administration, is hard. There are unlimited demands and very limited resources. The COVID epidemic has only made things much more difficult. As we move forward in turning the tide of the COVID issues and getting our economy back on the right track it will require some courage and humility. We cannot afford to continue in our divided ways. We will have to work together to solve the problems that we all face. We have a choice to be a part of the solution or part of the problem. Which do you want to be?
John Rousch is the director of the Highlands Aviation and Aerospace Academy, a community partnership supporting youth aviation education.